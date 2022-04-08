SUTTONS BAY — The film “Water, Sand, and Sky” tells the story of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in all its glory.
The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay is showing the 23-minute-long film at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 23. Reservations are not required and all showings are free.
The film explores the history of the 71,000-acre national park, how it was formed thousands of years ago by glaciers and the biodiversity contained within its borders. The film brings the park to life with 4K cinematography, surround sound and archival photos.
The park gets visitors year-round and in 2020 set a record with 1.78 visitors. That number is down slightly in 2021 with 1.4 million visitors.
The film is a joint project of the National Park Service Harpers Ferry Center, which provides media services for the NPS, and Orange Frame, a Richmond, Va.-based production company whose founders worked with National Geographic Magazine.
Merrith Baughman, director of visitors services and interpretation for the National Park Service, said the film took more than five years to make. And that’s after the several years it took to get the project funded, she said.
“We wanted all four seasons,” Baughman said, but the film crew had to come back for a second winter as there was not enough snow during the first year of filming.
“We wanted that beautiful, white fluffy snowshoeing snow,” she said, as well as ice formations.
A clip of the film can be found at https://www.nps.gov/media/video/view.htm?id=7E039A3C-F34C-4F20-B825-65C057EC3A1D.
Baughman said the National Lakeshore is one of the last parks in the nation to have a promotional slide show rather than a film.
“We were desperately in need of a new film,” she said.
People love the park and the film also sought to capture their experience. It also needed a stronger Anishinaabe voice, which Baughman said was accomplished with the new film.
“We put a lot of love and care and time into this film and I hope that shows,” she said.
