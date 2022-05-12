TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City area is celebrated for its clean waters and air. But how do local communities and your neighborhood rank on the environmental justice scale?
A new online tool available to all Michiganders, provides these answers and much more.
The Michigan Environmental Justice Mapping and Screening Tool (MiEJScreen), released in draft form, is an easy-to-use app allowing public access to environmental, health and socioeconomic information. Integrated state and federal data provides snapshots of the state’s 2,813 census tracts. Each tract, comprised of roughly 4,000 citizens, identifies the places disproportionately impacted by environmental threats.
The free interactive app was developed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate in cooperation with the interagency Environmental Justice Response Team Data and Research Workgroup. Citizens can explore the tool and offer comment through May 16.
The tool is long overdue said Jim Olson, founder and senior legal advisor for the Traverse City-based environmental advocacy organization For Love of Water (FLOW).
“Public participation, accountability, access to government, including affordability, have been lacking,” Olson said. “It’s a fundamental problem which created the need for the tool and for commitment, evident from this effort, to changing the culture of government from one of operating like a business or corporation to operating as a public service or servant.”
MiEJScreen, two years in the making, empowers individuals, businesses, government and organizations in decision-making and development. It includes 26 statewide indicators used to rank people’s vulnerability to environmental pollution. Included are proximities to hazardous sites, impaired waters, releases of pollutants, socioeconomic data linked to susceptibility to health risk factors.
MiEJScreen provides broader context for evaluating the picture of risks. “The state has an industrial past and there are lots of environmental sites,” said Environmental Justice Public Advocate Regina Strong. “Taken individually, we see it one way. Together we see the volume.”
Strong noted Michigan’s history of environmental racism. While it’s not possible to erase history, MiEJScreen strives to advance the equitable treatment and meaningful development of laws, regulations, and policies affecting the environments where people live, work and play.
“This tool is moving EGLE to a place where it’s better equipped for all Michiganders,” Strong said.
John Petoskey is an associate attorney for Earthjustice’s Midwest Regional Office in Chicago and is a member of the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He is a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians who grew up on the Peshawbestown reservation.
Petoskey said that environmental justice for northern Michigan tribes means access to traditional hunting and fishing territories which provide food and income, as well as access to tribal cultural sites. He would like to see MiEJScreen address preservation of tribal heritage.
“Projects impacting tribes in the past were pushed through by the state. Treaties were not considered,” Petoskey said. He hopes the tool leads to greater recognition of tribal needs and rights in the future issuance of permits.
“I’m approaching this tool with an open mind. I think EGLE and the Governor are interested in moving forward,” he said. “Whether it will increase justice and remove harm is yet to be seen.”
Citizens are encouraged to explore the app www.michigan.gov/egle. For its power to create a better, more equitable Michigan lies is in the hands of users.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.