TRAVERSE CITY — A school within the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District is a potential COVID-19 exposure site.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said district officials were notified Wednesday by the Grand Traverse County Health Department of a "school-associated case," meaning the COVID-positive person was not a student or ISD staff member. The exposure came at the New Campus School.
Ceglarek said the person is "someone who was present on school property during their infectious period."
"We have to adhere to all of the policies, rules and regulations," he said. "We only have to report if (the positive) is a student or staff member. It's important to have our families know this as well."
Ceglarek said he has not received any contact tracing numbers from the GTC Health Department, but they are working to identify any potential close contacts. Only those determined to have been in close contact with the infected person will be notified by the health department.
Lisa Klepper, New Campus supervisor, stated in a letter to families that health department officials are not recommending "any further action to be taken by the school at this time." Klepper also said a "thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the school property" was completed prior to students returning.
New Campus will remain open. More information can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.TBAISD.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.