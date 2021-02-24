TRAVERSE CITY — The Cherry Capital Airport Northwest Regional Airport Authority met for the first time on Tuesday for an organizational meeting that included electing officers, adopting bylaws and more.
The airport is in the process of transitioning its governance model from a commission to an authority, with the transition expected to be complete by October. Until then both the commission and the authority will meet, the commission at its regular 3 p.m. slot on the last Tuesday of the month and the authority immediately after.
The authority has nine members, with three appointed by the Leelanau board and six appointed by Grand Traverse. One of the Grand Traverse members must live outside of both counties and must not be an elected official.
The commission has seven members, two from Leelanau and five from Grand Traverse. All those currently on the commission will continue to serve on the authority with the addition of two new members — William Bunek of Leelanau County and Paul Beachnau of Otsego County. Bunek, who did not attend the livestreamed meeting, is chairman of the Leelanau County Commission; Beachnau is executive director of the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau.
Doug DeYoung, who is the chairman of the airport commission, was elected to the same post on the authority. Debra Rushton, a Leelanau County commissioner, was elected vice chairwoman, and Rob Hentschel, chairman of the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners, was elected secretary.
Airport Director Kevin Klein will be CEO, with his title changing after the transition.
The authority governing model has only been allowed since 2015, when Michigan amended the Airport Authority Act to allow smaller airports to form authorities. Prior to Act 95, as the amendment is known, only airports that served more than 5 million passengers per year could form an authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.