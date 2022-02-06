TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a written legal opinion that would allow virtual participation in public meetings for individuals with a disability.
According to Nessel’s opinion, which was released Friday, state and local boards and commissions are required to provide “reasonable accommodations”, including options for virtual participation, to individuals with a disability who request accommodations in order to fully participate in public meetings. Those individuals can either be members of the general public or members of the board or commission.
On its face, the Open Meetings Act (OMA) requires meetings to occur in person and makes no mention of accommodations, but the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act require government entities to make accommodations, such as options for virtual participation, for individuals with a disability, Nessel wrote.
During the past two years, executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and laws passed by the state legislature permitted government boards and commissions to meet virtually as a response to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those allowances expired on Jan. 1, making virtual participation in public meetings no longer permissible.
On Jan. 14, State Sens. Wayne Schmidt and Jeff Irwin sent a joint letter to Nessel requesting a formal opinion addressing the question of whether the ADA or Rehabilitation Act allows or requires government entities to provide accommodations to public meetings, such as virtual participation, to individuals with disabilities.
In the letter, Irwin and Schmidt referred to it as a matter of “great urgency and importance”.
“I appreciate the quick action on this important issue by the Attorney General,” Schmidt said in an email. “It was important to me to work with my colleague State Senator Jeff Irwin to ensure that all Michiganders can participate on state and local boards and commissions subject to the Open Meetings Act. It’s the right thing to do.”
Nessel’s opinion cannot be used by individuals who are concerned about catching COVID at a meeting, she said at a Friday press conference. The person requesting accommodations must qualify as having a disability, as defined by the ADA.
Nessel said she would encourage boards to be proactive in determining how discussions around accommodations will take place and what the accommodations will look like.
A public entity could deny a request for an accommodation if it caused an undue burden on the board or commission in question. However, the OMA allows military personnel to join and participate in public meetings remotely and government boards and commissions have been meeting virtually throughout the past two years, so proving undue burden may be difficult, Nessel said.
The opinion is only binding for state boards, but Nessel said she encourages local boards and commissions to follow the guidelines of this opinion as well and that it would be “very persuasive in the courts.”
Rob Hentschel, chair of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, said he would want to talk to his board’s legal counsel and the people who handle technology for the county board of commissioners about how this opinion would apply to his board and whether making such accommodations would be burdensome or cause issues for the board.
Scott Newman-Bale, president of the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education, also said he would also like further clarification of how this opinion would relate to his board from legal counsel and the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB).
“We are still under the OMA, which says we can’t do it,” Newman-Bale said. “So I think it still has to play out a little bit.”
If the opinion were to fully apply to the school board, Newman-Bale said the board would likely implement a new policy in its bylaws to incorporate the board’s ability to make accommodations and outline the process of handling an accommodation request.
Benjamin Marentette, Traverse City’s City Clerk, said he agreed with the concept of the opinion — making public boards more accessible — and that it is something the city will consider closely and consult their legal counsel about.
“Anytime we open up public meetings for more people to participate is a good thing,” Marentette said.
Marentette said he believes that the OMA should have amendments that allow virtual participation for all, regardless of ability, and that that participation could be over platforms like Zoom or even through a phone call.
Unlike the previous bills and executive orders that made specific adjustments in light of the pandemic, this opinion’s relevence would not expire, Nessel said.
“While this opinion, obviously, is very useful now, during the course of the COVID pandemic context, it’s useful really beyond the scope of just COVID,” Nessel said. “So it pertains to disability at any time for any legitimate reason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.