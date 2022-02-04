TRAVERSE CITY — Bringing bestselling authors to the cherry capital returns Feb. 4 as a new season of the National Writers Series author/reader get-togethers gets underway.
While some of those interviews will be in-person at the City Opera House, all will be simultaneously livestreamed via Zoom. The upcoming series will begin Friday with the virtual interview of author Michael Schur, the creator of television shows like “The Good Place,” and “Parks and Recreation.”
“We work with NYC publishers who have the same goal as we do — to help authors connect with their devoted fans and also to meet new readers,” said NWS co-founder Doug Stanton, himself a New York Times bestselling author. Major publishers send their biggest authors on national tour when book is first launched to generate excitement and publicity and enough book sales to hit the New York Times bestseller list early on, so they love sending authors to Traverse City where “the audiences are huge and book sales are robust,” Stanton said.
“Publishing and writing is both an art and a business, and we’re very good business partners with writers and publishers,” Stanton said.
Stanton, author of “In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors (2001)”; “Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of U.S. soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan (2009);” and “The Odyssey of Echo Company: The 1968 Tet Offensive and the Epic Battle to Survive the Vietnam War (2017),” said NWS is looking to spread its influence in the international market.
“We’re taking a deep dive, looking at that right now with an international consultant who is stepping us through this important process at no charge,” said Stanton. “We are extremely lucky. It’s a challenging time right now; the world has changed and is still changing. We adapted during the pandemic by going to virtual, and now we have hybrid and in-person events.
“The National Writers Series is now truly national. Publishers are also coming up with new strategies to bring authors on tour, so we’ve got a lot to figure out.”
Stanton’s wife, business partner and fellow author, Anne, is pleased with the success and influence the NWS has generated in the creative world of writing and reading.
“We’re also incredibly fortunate to live in a cultural region,” said NWS co-founder Anne Stanton. “For a town our size, we have an unusually large book-loving community and great local bookstores. I mean, two thriving bookstores in the heart of downtown is unheard of in most towns. I can’t wait to get back to the City Opera House in person and hear the laughter and questions of people who drive as far away as Chicago to hear and meet an author.
“NWS has also enjoyed the power of partnerships over time; we’ve done events with the Traverse Area District Library, Interlochen Public Radio, the Traverse City Track Club and the International Affairs Forum. Again, how many towns can you turn on the radio and hear a local interview with Margaret Atwood or Jodi Picoult?
“Each season, we try to offer a diverse slate of authors so that there is something for everyone: thrillers, romance, history, literary novels, contemporary issues, you name it,” said Anne. “And finally, we couldn’t do any of this without the smart people on our board, our small but mighty staff, and our generous volunteers, donors and grantors. We are extremely grateful. They make it all possible — not only the events, but our youth literacy programs, like Battle of the Books, scholarships, Front Street Writers for high school kids, and creative writing classes for younger kids.
“In fact, their support is allowing us to hire our first part-time education manager, who will start in February.”
Karl Klockers, communications manager for NWS, said many factors go into selecting authors to take part in the NWS series.
“I think so (diversity of talent and writers is unique),” said Klockers. “We’ve polled our audience just to ask them the topics that they are interested in, and the types of books that they are interested in. We try to give people what they want to see, what they are interested in hearing about. We like to open people up to new and interesting things, authors that they haven’t heard of, and books that they haven’t read yet. We try to run the gamut of things that people might be interested in.
“We like to reserve the last 15 or 20 minutes of every conversation for a Q&A with the audience. It’s all done by Zoom. Overall, it’s been great because we wouldn’t be able to keep doing this, otherwise, with all that went on in 2020.”
Klockers said the NWS runs three seasons through the year — winter/spring, summer and fall.
“We combine winter/spring as one season,” he said. “We try to keep things going. We try to have a couple of events every month, or more.”
Which authors take part in the series, and when, is a matter of cross-checking calendars, he said.
“It’s really a matter of who is available, what books are coming out when, (and) when they’re on tour,” said Klockars. “So, we just kind of look at their schedule and if they’re available and if we’re interested in bringing them to town. There’s no hard and fast (thought) that we need to have x-number of authors per month, or per season, or anything like that. In December we only had one event at the City Opera House and between October and November I think we had like three events in three weeks.
Klockers said “... in-person is almost always at the City Opera House.
“We did one at the event amphitheater this past fall just to keep people outside, and keep people safe and comfortable.”
Still, the virtual livestream remains a popular participation option with many who follow the NWS presentations, said Klockers.
“We heard from a lot of people who said ‘hey, you know, I live out of town, I spend the winters elsewhere, and I’d still like to participate,’ and they can watch the event take place at the City Opera House — virtually,” said Klockers. “We livestream everything.”
NWS Interim Director Christie Bacon said a committee that seeks out potential authors to be guests during upcoming seasons is a never-ending chore.
“It is an on-going process,” said Bacon. “Our committee meets every two weeks and is constantly talking about what authors and books are coming out in the upcoming months, what kind of topics do we want to see, what kind of conversations do we want to see, what does our audience want to see, so it’s an on-going conversation with our committee.
“It’s usually about six months out that we really attempt to finalize deals for a season. So, we’re working on our summer season right now and we’re in conversation with several publicists. Our audience is very dedicated.”
Of the multitude of 21st century bestselling authors NWS hosted over the years, Doug toyed with the notion that given the license of historic hindsight, who he’d like to chit chat with at the reading table.
“I would sit down with Adam and Eve and get their version of how it all started — just kidding,” he said. “I’d like to ask Abraham Lincoln about how he came up with the voice and the tone of the Gettysburg Address, one of the most beautiful elegies in the English language.
“I would also like to ask about Charlotte Bronte, and her experience of having to publish under a male pseudonym in 1847.”
