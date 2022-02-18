It’s not fair, really. Sporting events are so exciting, so energizing, so celebratory. But for the bookworms, the introverts, the readers among us, there was no event to revel in how very good we are at reading. No team event to make new friends with common interests. Nothing to show how exhilarating books are. Until Battle of the Books changed everything.
The Battle of the Books is a program through The National Writers Series where teams of fourth and fifth-graders along with an adult coach from across the Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Benzie counties all read the same books. Now going on its seventh year, there are two divisions: the tournament division features nine books, and the faire division pares it down to four of the books, for kids who want to dip their toe in and see if this kind of thing is for them. In the faire division, creativity abounds as the teams test their knowledge of the books, design games, and create shields signifying their teams. The tournament division has a quiz-bowl type competition where the kids are tested head-to-head on facts from the books. Twelve teams then move on to the semi-finals. The culmination is when the finalists go to a championship onstage at the City Opera House, where all of the hard work — the reading, the re-reading, the flashcards, the jeopardy games, the team-building exercises, the quizzing — all pay off. The winners get an awesome prize package of goodies that includes a shopping spree at Horizon Books.
Adeline Fri, a fifth-grader at Old Mission Elementary, is a seasoned battle veteran. This is her second time competing, though she is a little uneasy about the face-to-face format this year. Last year, like everything else, Battle of the Books was moved to Zoom. It was still fun and exciting, but some of the energy, the hustle and bustle of a big tournament that comes along with in-person events was lost. Her team, Cookies with Bookies, is a mix of old friends and a couple of new faces.
“I like the teamwork,” she said. “We quiz each other and have mock battles.”
Her favorite book this year is “Aliens on Vacation,” she can relate to the themes in the book, things like going to grandma’s house.
“I really like reading the books and answering questions about them. When we get it right we celebrate! I think other kids who haven’t done it before would love it.”
The books are specially curated, read and re-read by a panel of librarians, educators, and the Battle committee. Year after year they are so beloved that they are now used as Christmas gift lists and reading recommendations for friends and family unable to be in the Battle due to geography. A mix of sci-fi (“The Edge of Extinction”), spy thrillers (“How I Became a Spy”), graphic novels (“Stargazing”), and everything in between gives every student something to love.
There’s another special treat at the March 13th championship: author Jack Cheng, who wrote “See You in the Cosmos,” will be speaking. Cheng was born in Shanghai and currently lives in Detroit, and is the winner of multiple awards. “See You in the Cosmos” was called “life-embracing” by the Wall Street Journal and “irresistible” by The Chicago Tribune, the kids agree (It’s one of my daughter’s favorites). The championship and Cheng’s event will be viewed by participants’ friends and families and is open to the public. Folks can attend in person or virtually, both options are free, virtual tickets are available on nationalwriterseries.org.
When I was a kid, I thought being an author was something out of reach. It was in the same milieu as rock star or Hollywood actress. Now, these participants get to see the author of one of their favorite books in person, hear him speak. Cheng’s visit not only gets kids excited about reading, but it also makes being an author an attainable career goal.
Am I gushing? Probably.
I kind of LOVE reading. I’ve been on the Battle of the Books committee, I’ve been a coach, my eldest kid won it, and now I get to write about it. Not only celebrating the kids who already love reading, if this program can turn kids into readers, imagine the possibilities. Reading opens up a whole world for kids. Reading novels has also been scientifically proven to increase empathy for others, reduce stress, and prevent cognitive decline.
The Battle of the Books makes our community’s kids happier and healthier. It’s something to celebrate.
