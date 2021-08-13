TRAVERSE CITY — Readers, writers, dreamers and poets will find new inspiration this fall from an expanded National Writers Series.
NWS emerges from 16 months without in-person events to offer enriched youth and adult programming featuring best-selling authors, workshops and classes.
During the 2021 virtual season viewers tuned in from 38 states to enjoy 29 authors speaking from the virtual stage.
“The wonderful thing about doing NWS virtually is that we could survey audiences to learn what they’re looking for,” said NWS Executive Director Jillian Manning.
Fall 2021 programming reflects the virtual audience input. Manning said nonfiction lovers want to learn more about immigration, the environment and social injustice. Fiction fans are interested in mysteries, thrillers, historical and literary fiction.”
Event formats broaden audience access through combining in-person, livestreaming, YouTube and podcast formats
New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon bridges NWS’s seasons. Bacon reintroduces the in-person format at City Opera House on Aug. 26. The event hosted by NWS cofounder Doug Stanton will also be livestreamed.
Bacon returns to the Opera House stage for the fourth time to launch his latest book,“Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.”
The book evolved from Bacon’s 2014 TEDx talk at Northwestern Michigan College.
“It’s about people, conflicts, goals, vision and good fun stories,” he said.
Based on the true story of Bacon’s experience with the Ann Arbor Huron High School River Rats hockey program, the title offers lessons that apply to all types of organizations.
“It’s apolitical, positive and upbeat,” he said.
NWS 2021 continues through December with presentations by seven celebrated authors offering their perspective on the changing world.
Free Front Street Writers youth programming leaps forward this fall with programming for students in grades 7-12. It expands enrollment from Traverse City Area Public Schools and Northwest Education Services to include students throughout Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
“What Front Street Writers is doing is so beautiful,” Manning said. “It’s giving access and opportunity and creates a group of cool nerds.”
Front Street Writers programming examines the art and craft of writing and career potential. NWS will present two to three master classes per semester with NWS writers beginning Sept. 20 with bestselling science author Mary Roach. Front Street Writers monthly workshops on tap hone skills in college essay writing, screenwriting and playwriting.
The semester-long, virtual pilot course Creative Writing Intensive for junior and senior high school students is modeled off a Master of Fine Arts. Students explore poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction writing. One piece from each student will appear in the National Writers Series Literary Journal.
Kevin Fitton leads the virtual Creative Writing Intensive course.
Fitton is the author of short stories, essays and the children’s book “Higher Ground” with Caldecott-winning artist Mary Azarian.
“It’s an opportunity to see what a college-level writing workshop would be like,” Fitton said. “Part of it is craft, part is how to be a better reader and responding to others’ work. And it’s a chance to be around other young people with similar interests.”
Go to nationalwritersseries.org to register for Front Street Writers programs and to obtain author event tickets.
