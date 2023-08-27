LELAND – Originally, the plan had been for federal legislators to take a boat to South Manitou Island to join a small group of veterans who are camping there for a roundtable discussion about their experiences.
When blustery weather scuttled the trip Saturday, the group gathered along the Lake Michigan shoreline at Good Harbor Bay, looking across the rough waters at the dark gray outcropping of North Manitou Island in the distance.
Standing on the sandy soil, stepping carefully to avoid the poison ivy underfoot, they ended up in a wide-ranging discussion about the protection and preservation of the Great Lakes and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore as waves crashed on the beach behind them.
The group included Congressman Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Melissa Fruge from the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Kelly Lively from the office of Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
Kira Davis, Great Lakes senior project manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, had helped to organize the trip and she elaborated on the mission of the NPCA, which is to protect and enhance the National Park System.
US Department of Interior data released in July reported that National Park visitors generated a record-setting $50.3 billion to the economy last year, supporting 378,400 jobs in 2022.
Davis and another member of the group, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker, mentioned the importance of the funds that are needed to preserve and protect the lakeshore.
Sites at the park have received about $30 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to rebuild the main dock on the island, as well as investments made from the critical Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, where work led by the park here is applied to other Great Lakes parks across the region, according to Alison Zemanski Heis, communications director for NPCA.
“Recently, we celebrated the three-year anniversary of when the Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law and it’s making significant impacts at Sleeping Bear already,” Heis noted.
An Aug. 21 post on the NPCA website noted an upcoming concern “that members of Congress will return to Washington, D.C., next month to continue negotiations on a spending bill to fund parks and all federal programs.”
“The currently proposed House Interior appropriations spending bill would cut $433 million or 12.5% from the Park Service’s budget, which received a critical increase last year,” the post stated. “The drastic proposed cuts to the park budget could mean 1,000 less staff to ensure visitor experience and safety and less resources to protect these treasured sites.”
The group discussion didn’t delve much into those larger issues but, instead, focused on specific, regional concerns – such as dealing with deferred maintenance that urgently needs to be addressed here.
Tucker talked about fighting disease, such as emerald ash borer, that threatens the trees; the replacement and restoration of dock access on North and South Manitou islands; and the constant need to dredge and remove sand.
Tucker expressed his appreciation to the Native American tribes as they work collaboratively in many ways to protect and preserve the land and the water.
As a Native American and as part of her Anishinaabe culture – the people of the water and the people of the Great Lakes – Davis told the gathering, “I do this for the water.”
Bergman affirmed her words as he spoke about the significance of the fresh water of the Great Lakes – and the awareness in Congress of its importance on a statewide, national and global scale.
“Without water, there is no life,” he said.
