DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices declined slightly this week after reaching a 2022-high of $3.24 a gallon on Jan. 23.
State motorists paid an average of $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Jan. 30, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average rate in the state is 2 cents less than the week before and 13 cents less than this time in December 2021.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded in Michigan at this same time in January 2021 was $2.40.
Motorists are paying about $48 for a full 15-gallon fill-up, about $3 less than when gasoline prices peaked in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 1.3 million barrels to 247.9 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.22 to 8.51 million barrels per day, which is close to the “typical range for the winter driving season, which was 8.8 million barrels per day in mid-January 2020,” according to the EIA data.
The price of crude oil has helped to keep gasoline pump prices elevated, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the crude oil price 74 cents to $86.61 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, according to the release.
“After a wild January, Michigan drivers are seeing a little stability at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “Rising stocks held pump prices in check last week, despite an increase in crude oil prices. If crude prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”
Even with the price of crude oil declining at the end of the week, it came after a surge earlier in the week that was blamed on tension between Russia and Ukraine.
“Since Russia is a member of OPEC+, sanctions over the country’s actions along the eastern border of Ukraine could cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market,” the release said. “In light of tight global supply, the market is concerned that a looming invasion could contribute to a volatile market, leading prices to rise higher.
“Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.4 million (barrels) to 416.2 million (barrels). The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than in mid-January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.”
Traverse City had the least expensive gasoline average in the state last week at $3.15 a gallon. Saginaw and Grand Rapids were each at $3.20.
The state’s most expensive gasoline averages were reported in Marquette ($3.28), metro Detroit ($3.25) and Benton Harbor ($3.24).
The national gasoline price on Sunday was $3.36, a 3 cent increase from a week ago.
The national average at this time in December 2021 was $3.29 a gallon. In January 2021 the national average was $2.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
