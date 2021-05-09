Nothing can prepare a parent to deliver news to our children we know will cause them pain and fear.
And the past year has provided more than a lifetime of those awful moments.
In fact, it was our fear of our 10-year-old son’s fear that gave us pause.
My wife, Kate, and I sat together for a few minutes in our den-turned-pandemic office whispering about how to deliver the truth to James, our fourth-grader, who at the time was busy in the next room playing with his brothers.
That April afternoon we learned the mother of one of James’ closest friends had died of complications from COVID-19. She was young and healthy before COVID sent her to an ICU bed. She left behind her husband and young children.
We had known her only in passing since James was in preschool — as often happens as busy parents shuttle their children to and from school. But we know her son, who we have watched grow alongside our son for a half decade.
Like many parents, we spent hours in the spring of 2020 speaking with our boys in plain terms about the virus and the dangers it poses. We have never seen much use in providing our children anything but unvarnished truths. Not hysteria, just clear, factual information about what’s happening around them.
After all, that’s probably our most important job as parents — guiding our children through the world, helping them digest the things they see and hear.
Her death slapped us back to a year ago when we considered the possibility we would need to break gut-wrenching news to our children. That someone close would become sick, or worse. But those late-night whispering discussions between parents had subsided as the pandemic wore on, as the abnormalities and disruptions became routine.
This was different.
James was nearing the end of a quarantine period following a school-related exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. By that afternoon, he was tired of noodling away on remote school assignments, separated from his friends and teachers.
Quarantines bestow long tracts of isolation many, if not most, children have experienced at least once since the pandemic began. Ours all have lived on a quarantine yo-yo string since last March. By April, all three of our boys being sent into weeks of exile from the classroom felt almost routine — like spring break never ended, sort of.
Heck, at that juncture in our pandemic-altered life it seemed, despite regular disruptions, the world probably was inching toward something a little more normal. Yes, we were in the midst of the latest surge in COVID cases, but people we knew had at least received one dose of a vaccine. Progress. Hope.
Then things changed.
We were confronted with information we knew would bring fear and pain to our son. Kids are resilient, but these are the kinds of realities that take away something from them.
Any parent who has witnessed their child experience fear — true fear, not scared of the dark, or of spiders — would do anything not to see that pain in their child’s eyes again.
We hesitated. Then we did what we’ve always done: looked him in the eye and told him the truth.
James was immediately concerned. He was sad. Then came the fear.
His eyes came to rest on Kate, heavy with worry I have never seen in any of our children.
The coming days brought questions and conversations we never imagined for our 10-year-old. Conversations about life, death, grief and loss. Conversations many adults spend a lifetime avoiding.
And we’re having them with our children.
