I have received just about every kind of mail during my 16 years working in local newsrooms.
Notes of appreciation, disapproval and tips. Unmarked packages of salacious documents. Gift baskets. Potato chip samples. Copy editing and grammar critiques. Holiday cards.
Folks aren’t shy about telling local journalists how they feel. Just buy a cup of coffee for your friendly neighborhood reporter, and you will no doubt hear some eye-opening tales.
Some include compliments and affirmations that remind us why we invest countless hours in the otherwise pretty thankless job of delivering unvarnished truths to a community. Others are packed with the kind of venomous, vicious diatribes we wouldn’t dare repeat in polite company.
If you can imagine it, we probably have seen it.
Plenty land in the recycling bin as quickly as they arrive. Others hang pinned on bulletin boards for years. Some of the weirdest ones live on in newsroom lore.
A few years ago, a Record-Eagle reporter received a letter from a man serving a sentence in a local jail that included tape-encased bugs as evidence of unsanitary conditions. He implored us to report on the lack of cleanliness inside the detention facility.
That one probably took the cake for the most bizarre in my book. At least until I walked into my office Wednesday morning.
A gray envelope I found on my desk seemed a bit suspicious. It was heavier than a letter, and squished a little when I poked it with an apprehensive nudge. I’m no postal package expert, but most letters aren’t cold and gushy.
I’m also a little more skeptical than the average person, so I took a few steps back and Googled the return address on the packing label.
I was glad I did.
Turns out the suspicious softness inside that envelope was a quart bag of poop. Yes, poop.
Not human doo, at least according to the label and the company website. Apparently someone spent nearly $30 (including shipping) to engage the services of a purveyor of fine feces to send me a quart bag of something the company markets as gorilla dung.
It’s the kind of unique delivery — carefully shipped through a company that guarantees anonymity for the sender — that spurs plenty of interesting questions.
Is the stuff inside that plastic shipping bag really feces? Is it even legal to ship excrement through the U.S. Postal Service? What compelled the sender to spend more than the cost of a month subscription to the Record-Eagle to send a bag of gorilla waste to my desk?
Turns out only one of those questions has a simple answer. I’m definitely not committed enough to investigate that first mystery.
Apparently, at least according to sources I could find, it is legal to ship doo through the mail so long as the objective isn’t to harass the recipient.
Unfortunately, the most important question (what’s the message behind the dung telegram?) will linger unanswered. And that frustrates me a little.
I sure would like to know what I’ve done to elicit such a fetid message. A simple letter, email or phone call probably would’ve sufficed. Heck, there a dozens of cheaper, more effective ways to express discontent.
Instead, I’m left wondering if this package was a bizarre gift of affection, a chuckle in a bag from a prankster or some sort of cryptic complaint.
And in the process we’ve added a new legend to the list of weird “stuff” shipped to our newsroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.