I’ve spent years carefully developing a dad bod.
Unfortunately, the pandemic accelerated that effort and I suspect I leapfrogged to something else altogether.
For those who still are catching up, a dad bod is described as a physique that carries the undertones of a somewhat athletic past, now shrouded with a delightful doughiness developed by years of overconsumption and office chairs. Picture a 1990s Chevrolet Camaro with flaking paint, worn tires, a few scratches and about 100,000 miles on the engine.
That Camaro once was an OK sports car. It wasn’t as fast as a Corvette, or as sleek as a Ferrari, but it held its own against the neighborhood pickup trucks and Mustangs.
Today that car is a bit tired, but it has plenty of gas in the tank if it needs to get up and go and the seats have been pummeled into a surprisingly comfortable softness.
Technically, it’s a sports car aged and imperfect after years of enjoying life.
That car is me.
Or at least I thought it was me until a little more than a week ago.
It was somewhere between Three and Four Mile roads on the TART trail on Saturday morning ride into Traverse City from Acme. That was about the point when I began sucking wind, and fiddling with the shift lever on my bike, trying desperately to keep pace with my son, Spencer.
He seemed to effortlessly glide ahead as I shifted and cranked.
At that moment, as my pulse throbbed in my ears, I realized a couple of things. First, I am out of shape. Well, I’m in a shape, but it’s more mushy than solid. Second, apparently my pandemic routine of walking from bed to a recliner, working 10 hours or more, and walking back to bed, didn’t do me any favors. Third, my 13-year-old suddenly is much quicker and stronger than he was a year ago.
That last revelation is no surprise when we’re talking about a kid who grew about six inches during the past year and spends his waking hours — the ones when he isn’t running or riding a bike — eating nonstop.
Those first two epiphanies though, the ones wrought on the saddle of a 21-speed mountain bike on a busy trail, were a bit jarring.
It’s unsettling how a few months of stress and somewhat sedentary worklife could erode what previously was a useable level of conditioning. Had I really spent so much time on my duff that I now couldn’t keep pace for an easy morning bike ride?
Probably.
Heck, I likely outpaced the half-pound each 10 days researchers say many Americans gained during phases of pandemic lockdown.
By the time I caught up with Spencer, I was dripping sweat and trying to hide my desperate gasps for air, my lungs burning like I had just sprinted a half mile.
He smiled and asked, “you doing OK?”
The question in itself wasn’t out of line, but combined with his grin as we waited for the light to allow us to cross Three Mile Road indicated there was little use sucking in my belly and trying to hide my discomfort.
There probably was a time when I would’ve been compelled to assert some sort of awkward hubris, and spend the remainder of our morning ride trying to keep pace. I would like to think I’ve grown past that type of toxic masculine display, although it might be a bit of a forced evolution, compelled by about 12 months spent working long hours in a threadbare La-Z-Boy.
So, instead, as we took off from that short street-corner reprieve, I set a slightly less grueling pace and watched as Spencer zoomed toward the next intersection.
Eventually, out of boredom or pity, he slowed and spent the remainder of our ride pacing me — an allowance I suspect he will spend the rest of his life making for me now that he’s leapfrogged me physically.
And I spent the remainder of the ride trying to figure out how to reclaim a respectable dad bod from my newfound pandemic plumpness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.