There are two types of people in northern Michigan.
We all can recognize the archetypes — a psychological division in our friends, family and neighbors easily picked out in a few minutes of conversation, particularly this time of year.
There are the people who live here despite the winter months, the people who tolerate the snow and cold simply because the summer is as close to paradise on Earth as we can imagine.
They’re most easily picked out of a crowd in late fall when the first snowflakes elicit a season-long furrowed brow of frustration and agony.
Then there are the winter people, the people who cherish a rock-hard frozen lake just as much as they relish a dip in the cool water during a blazing-hot summer day.
They’re the ones who stockpile sleds and snow shovels mid-summer and have the average first snow date memorized.
I’m the latter. To an extreme. And I think it might be genetic.
Don’t believe me?
Ask my wife, Kate. Or my kids.
I drive them nuts with my audible longing for snow during the waning days of fall.
Those dreary, gray, rainy final weeks are torture. I spend my free time pacing the house and burying myself in snowblower maintenance in the garage, poring through weather forecasts. And once the first snow arrives, I can’t be outside enough.
Take the past week for instance. That nice blanket of snow that started falling Thanksgiving evening and carried on for a few days was my equivalent of the first shorts-and-T-shirt day in May. I must’ve shoveled every inch of concrete and deck around our house a dozen times. Not because I have a compulsive shoveling disorder, but because it’s an excuse to be outside.
Last weekend, as more fluffy snow fluttered down around our house, I gleefully ran a snowblower until my beard became a snow-encrusted face shield.
Then, I spent the evening sitting outside next to a campfire, listening to our boys play snow tag in the dark. The tiny pricks of snowflakes landing on my cheeks felt like something that someday will become a high-priced spa treatment.
I shivered a little as my skin bristled against the cold. I watched our children run and dive behind snowbanks, rising drenched in powder. And I wondered if this cold enjoyment is something passed down from generation to generation?
Based on their affinity for time outside during the winter, probably.
Some of my earliest memories are of tromping through snowdrifts during winter hikes with my parents. Or sledding with my brother and sister on the hill behind our house, stretching the bounds of a backdoor floodlight during winter evenings. Or 10-mile jaunts to the store in the Jeep to buy ice cream with my Dad every time a winter storm rolled into the neighborhood (can’t risk being snowed in without a half-gallon of butter pecan in the freezer).
That slow ride, the four-wheel drive whining, drifts washing over the hood in whiteout, sideways snowfall turned cooped-up misery into wintry adventure.
Somewhere along the way, during all those adventures, I learned about the beauty so many around us miss during the cold two-thirds of the Mitten year. I learned everything in nature is a little quieter tucked into a blanket of snow. I learned the winter night sky often is crystal clear. I learned that, as the sun falls, lakes moan and groan under a building sheet of ice.
I learned from an early age that winter isn’t something to retreat from, to take refuge from.
For those of us lucky enough to live in Michigan, it’s just another season in paradise.
