I never thought the words “snow day” would elicit a sigh or ugh around my house, but here we are.
Maybe it’s because I’m three decades older now, but snow days simply don’t have the same glimmer they once did.
Or maybe the pandemic, remote work, remote school, and constant connectedness has inextricably changed the fundamental meaning of a snow day.
I found myself staring out a window a few weeks ago, wet sleet pouring off our roof, wondering if 30 years from now my children and their children will talk about snow days as some relic of a bygone era. I was on a break between three phone calls and two Zoom meetings for work, and two of my sons were clacking away at school work on their computers.
It’s a reality most families find themselves living — a world where a day away from school or the office really isn’t a day off.
Will our children even understand the liberation of those automated calls that began “because of inclement weather …”?
For me and my siblings, those words typically kicked off a cascade of weekend-ish activities only an unplanned free day could bring. Sloppy roads guaranteed nobody was in a hurry to go or do anything. We typically bundled ourselves against the bluster outside to watch cartoons or read books, only venturing out after our parents decided our four walls were a little too tight for our pent-up energy.
An hour or so outside in hurricane-force wind and blowing snow usually was enough to reset our energy to a level palatable to our parents.
Those were the days.
At least that’s how I see them today — an unplanned free day as rare as hen’s teeth.
Yet those fond memories have now become shaded by this modern reality as school administrators work to square state regulations and requirements with technologies. In an era when lawmakers not only count every day students attend classes, but they log every minute, those old days of an impromptu holiday may be dead forever. A time when days on and days off are defined by percentages of students in attendance.
At the same time, parents have been run through a wringer of school, no school, hybrid school, remote school, quarantines and contact tracing. Injecting stress and worry into those “pandemic” days off. Throw in a few snow days as sprinkles on the top of that slumping cupcake we call our schedules, and those unplanned breaks simply don’t feel quite the same anymore.
It’s a shame.
At least until the spring of 2020, snow days still had that sparkle of nostalgia, but since have lost much of their glimmer.
It makes me wonder how my kids will remember these years?
For 24 months, we have watched each of them reach their breaking point with our isolated lifestyle — their shoulders fall in disappointment each time we announce a pandemic day.
Yet, that day a few weeks ago, when a sprinkle of freezing rain left us all hunkering at home, I found myself smiling as I watched out boys slip and slide down the hill behind our house on sleds.
Maybe, a few years down the road, once our memories of the pandemic begin to fade a little, they will look back at snow days with warm feelings about simple times.
Maybe someday the words “snow day” will bring a smile to their faces as they often do to mine.
