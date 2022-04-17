Apparently a “unique” fashion sense is hereditary, maybe even a dominant gene.
Or at least that’s what I’m beginning to believe as our sons grow older and the arrival of another spring brought with it an eruption of new style choices. Don’t get me wrong, my wife, Kate, and I historically have taken a bit of a free-range parenting approach to our children’s clothing choices. We’re often more concerned about the cleanliness and function of their apparel than the colors and patterns.
And this genetic deficiency – or evolutionary leap forward, depending on who we ask – has no roots with Kate, whose sense for style clearly skipped a generation.
Contributing to the fashion stew brewing is the fact that I’m the morning routine parent, and I have no interest in curbing wardrobe creativity between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
A few mornings ago, I was contemplating which flannel pattern to wear for a day in the office, and our 7-year-old son, Ben, tromped into the kitchen wearing knee-high camouflage mud boots, bright green shorts, a red shirt and a blue-jean jacket. He accentuated the effect of the boots by high stepping through the doorway, his backpack flipping and flopping behind.
It was an impressive showing, that kind of perfect spontaneity that’s so good it elicits suspicion.
I asked him to change into sneakers for practical reasons and ushered him out the door toward the school bus.
That was the morning after I arrived home from work to find our 14-year-old, Spencer, wearing a pair of Christmas-themed leggings and a hooded sweatshirt.
Some might find the bloom of clashing colors and patterns we’re witnessing this year a bit jarring, if not downright alarming.
Heck, some parents, if confronted with such a display, might be concerned enough to schedule an eye exam for their kids just to be sure they’re not developing sudden color blindness.
Am I worried?
Not one bit. Not even a little.
In fact, their dereliction of fashion norms makes me just a little proud. They’re three little chips off this unfashionable block. But my pride isn’t for their fashion faux pas. Rather, it emanates from the social structures that make them comfortable wearing a bow-tie and suspenders with gym shorts.
My tween and teen years were a minefield of wardrobe anxiety, an era when the brands on tags inside clothes were as important as their appearance. Those years of self-esteem slaughter preceded a slow evolution to my current business-lumberjack garb. I won’t be getting any invites to runway shows, which is a fine tradeoff in my book for a lifetime in the comfort of the SUV of clothes.
Still, it took me the better part of two decades to achieve this level of self-consciousness suppression.
Maybe that’s why I take solace in the fact that somehow our children are progressing through the peer-pressure gauntlet of the modern schoolhouse without crumbling. Their march to an off-tempo fashion drummer says a lot about both their confidence, their friends and the culture around them. They face plenty of other pressures I couldn’t have imagined at their age, but at least the schoolyard fashion police isn’t one of them.
So, as the parade of colorful spring wardrobe blooms continues, I will sit back and enjoy the show.
