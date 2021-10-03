TRAVERSE CITY — Nancy Taylor died in 1918, is buried in a local cemetery and is among those being honored for their service to the Union Army during the Civil War.
And yet, she’s also something of an enigma.
“She’s a mystery, that’s for sure,” said Lorraine Aurand, Chaplain for Sisters of Francis Finch Auxillary No. 9. “We know when she died, we know she was buried in Plot 241 but we don’t know why.”
Oakwood Cemetery’s Plot 241 belongs to the McPherson Grand Army of the Republic — a group plot where Union veterans and Civil War widows are buried.
On Saturday the Traverse Area Historical Society, the Brothers of Robert Finch Camp No. 14, Department of Michigan, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and their sister auxillary paid their respects to Taylor, as well as three women and four men also buried there, with new headstones.
Biographies compiled on the three other women — Melissa Buckingham, Anna Schuck and Sara Colby — show they were married to Civil War veterans and were interred in Plot 241 to honor their lives and their service.
For example, Buckingham was married twice, both times to Civil War vets, and was a widow when she died in 1923.
Schuck was also a widow; Colby lived on 10th Street in Traverse City in 1919, when she met and married her husband, a widower who’d served in the cavalry and had six grown children.
As of Saturday, no one in the group could say whether Nancy Taylor was ever married, or to who.
“Maybe she was a sister of a vet, or a caretaker,” said David Smith, of the Robert Finch 14. “From a genealogy standpoint, there’s often more difficulty finding out information about women. Sometimes their maiden names aren’t even recorded.”
Chaplain Aurand said she would be interested to hear from Taylor’s descendants, and encouraged anyone to send tips to francesfinch9.asuvcw@gmail.com.
The event, which was open to the public, also honored Joshua Moe, Company A, 4th Michigan Cavalry, who died in 1937 and is listed as the last Union Army veteran to be buried in Grand Traverse County.
