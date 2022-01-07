TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s music festival season hasn’t been the same since COVID-19 reared its head in 2020.
Cancellations of popular music-centric celebrations in the past two years ranged from some of the state’s largest, such as Electric Forest and Mo Pop Festival, to longstanding, iconic events like Wheatland Music Festival and Earthwork Harvest Gathering.
Even smaller boutique festivals starring local and regional acts were affected by these unprecedented interruptions.
But a fair number of festivals in Michigan’s great outdoors did return in the summer of 2021 as some capacity restrictions and health protocols were lifted.
While concerns remain as the omicron variant fuels COVID flair-ups, the outlook for 2022 shapes up as somewhat brighter and more cautiously optimistic with more than 50 Michigan festivals set to attract music-loving throngs again.
That includes the return of Electric Forest, Mo Pop, Blissfest, Camp Greensky, Wheatland and the Michigan Irish Music Festival, among others.
Organizers of the June 23-26 Electric Forest in Rothbury even have dubbed their 2022 lineup as “the soundtrack for our reunion” — a long-delayed celebration of the electronic music-hued festival’s 10th anniversary, with promises that the gathering will be filled with “magical musical moments.”
Headlined by Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis the Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic and The String Cheese Incident (which will play three nights), wristbands for the four-day festival already are sold out, although the festival’s official “wristband exchange” at electricforest.com offers an online option for selling and buying tickets to the June event.
Of course, Electric Forest isn’t alone: Magical moments at numerous Michigan festivals induce devotees to return year after year, and 2022 boasts some tantalizing milestones to consider.
In northern Michigan, that includes July’s ever-popular Blissfest outside Harbor Springs, a roots music festival that began in 1981 but was forced into a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The 40th Blissfest currently is set for July 8-10, with Blissfest Music Organization opening up availability of festival wristbands, rollover tickets from 2022 and campsite reservations earlier this week (Jan. 1).
(The organization also is hosting winter concerts at Petoskey’s Crooked Tree Arts Center with Barbaro on Jan. 29, Leyla McCalla on Feb. 19 and Full Cord Bluegrass on March 11. Details online at blissfest.org.)
Other summer festival highlights include July’s Beaver Island Music Festival on Beaver Island, Big Ticket Festival in Gaylord and Dunesville Music Festival in Lake Ann, and August’s Hoxeyville Music Festival in Wellston, Porcupine Mountains Music Festival in Ontonagon and Forest Trail Music Festival in Free Soil.
If COVID doesn’t hamper plans, 2022 also will deliver the first Local Spins Fest in downtown Grand Rapids in May, the much-anticipated revival of Buttermilk Jamboree in Delton (north of Kalamazoo)in June, and the final Cowpie Music Festival at Shagbark Farm south of Grand Rapids in early August.
Cowpie organizers say they have “big plans” for the final festival under that name before they re-brand and reshape the event for future years.
“I have decided that although we still want to be eclectic, we need to be ‘funk forward’ to distinguish ourselves from Hoxeyville and other festivals in Michigan,” said Travis Compton, who books bands for Cowpie.
A complete listing of more than 50 Michigan music festivals can be found online at localspins.com.
Announcements of more festivals are likely in coming months as organizers finalize arrangements and monitorthe impact that the continuing COVID pandemic might have.
