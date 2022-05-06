TRAVERSE CITY — For Anna Roth, receiving scholarships from the Grand Traverse Musicale made a big difference.
Not only did a $500 award when she was a junior at Traverse City West High School in 2015 and a $1,000 scholarship in 2016 help defray the cost of her vocal performance degree from DePauw School of Music (she graduated in 2020), but being able to interact with Musicale members was also a benefit, she says.
“The experience of auditioning for them, growing from their advice and being encouraged by their belief in my capabilities has driven me to continue improving and to not give up when things get difficult,” says Roth, 24, who is preparing for a performance tour through Austria come June with the Hunterdon Symphony Orchestra, which was founded by her grandmother. That’s following a recording session and concert with the Resonance Treble Ensemble in Indianapolis. Her goal is to become a full-time classical singer.
“GTM has been so generous with me over the years,” she adds. “I would not be where I am now if were not for their support.”
That’s what Musicale is all about — supporting music education whether it leads to a career or self-enrichment. Now marking its 90th year, GTM will host a free Anniversary Celebration featuring live music and birthday cake on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary at First Congregational Church in Traverse City.
“Musicale isn’t about launching professional geniuses,” says Traverse City native Meredith Parsons McComb, who spent her career singing with symphonies and opera companies and performing around the world and is now a GTM board member who has served as a judge at its auditions. “It’s about the importance of music education to the formation of young children and good citizens.”
Serving the five-county Grand Traverse region, GTM was established in 1932 to support music in education. Starting with a membership of 10, it now has about 60 local members dedicated to nurturing area students who want to develop their music skills.
This year alone, GTM awarded a record-setting $26,900 in scholarship funds to 38 students in grades seven through 12, says retired music teacher Gwen Willson and GTM member for the past six years. Willson estimates the organization has given out about $250,000 in its 90-year tenure. Awards in its first year totaled $50.
“It is really about promoting music education, especially for students who are finding it maybe difficult to pay for lessons or to find teachers that are teaching in the instrument or in the way that they want,” Willson says.
In fact, most of its members are current or retired music professionals.
“It’s also about bringing music out into the community,” she adds, which GTM does by presenting musical programs at local nursing homes.
“There are so many people in our group who can play piano, sing, direct choirs, so it’s very easy for our group to present something that is meaningful for an older group,” Willson says. “We usually get about 20 members to do that a month.”
GTM also raises money for scholarships, its primary function. Fundraisers include a Christmas bazaar. Members pay a $25 annual fee that helps support GTM’s annual grants and awards as well.
“People also give grants to us or bequeath, so we’ve built up a fairly good sizable amount of money we can give out,” Willson says.
GTM holds auditions for seventh through 12th-graders each spring. About half of those who try out receive awards, which are not based on financial need, but rather, on desire and preparation. This year the largest scholarship was for $4,000, with most in the $250-$500 range, Willson says.
“It’s usually for local lessons, maybe used for their education,” she explains. “Some kids are upgrading an instrument, or buying an instrument or renting an instrument. It can even be used for (some type of music) camp.”
Adds GTM President Carole Bell, “It is very important to have Musicale available to students because private lessons are so very expensive, and summer music camp programs are also very expensive.”
Jeff Cobb, a longtime music educator with Traverse City Area Public Schools and current Northwestern Michigan College director of music programs and choirs as well as director of music at Traverse City’s Central United Methodist Church, says GTM’s influence in regional music education is significant.
“I have seen firsthand the incredible impact that the Musicale’s very generous scholarships have made on my students, allowing them to continue their musical pursuits, unburdened by the financial concerns that come with studying music,” he says. “The Grand Traverse Musicale continues to serve as an important facilitator for our area music students, encouraging excellence and high standards.”
The May 12 event is expected to include performances by Cobb’s jazz trio, McComb and senior scholarship winners Ruby Bardenhagen (piano) and Oliver Boomer (voice.).
For more, visit gtmusicale.org.
