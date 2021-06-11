The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC is a top destination for so many tourists and families each and every year. From the Declaration of Independence to moon rocks brought back from the Apollo space missions, the Smithsonian curates and safeguards some of our nation’s most important cultural artifacts and scientific materials.
With 19 museums comprising the world’s largest museum system, there is always something new for us to see and enjoy. That’s why I’m so excited that the Dennos Museum Center was recently awarded affiliate status from the Smithsonian Institution after a yearlong application process. From new traveling exhibitions to curatorial lectures and virtual programs, we are thrilled with all the new opportunities that this partnership affords our region. Collaboration with our nation’s museum also underscores the valuable contributions that each and every one of you make to support our first rate community museum.
Among some of the many new benefits that we are able to offer learners of all ages, we officially launched a brand new Smithsonian Affiliate Membership on June 1. The Smithsonian upgrade is another great way to support your local art museum while enjoying the benefits of a national organization.
When you upgrade your Dennos Museum Center membership for just $25 per year, you will receive the following Smithsonian Affiliate Membership benefits:
- A one-year subscription to Smithsonian Magazine or Air & Space Magazine (six issues).
- A 10 percent discount on all Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings is the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution).
- A 10 percent discount on all IMAX tickets at the Smithsonian.
- Member discounts on The Great Courses (The Great Courses is a series of college-level audio and video courses produced by The Teaching Company)
- Free admission to the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York, NY.
- Online benefits from the Smithsonian with insider access to the Smithsonian and special opportunities.
- Reciprocal admission benefits at other participating Smithsonian Affiliate museums. Member benefits at participating Smithsonian Affiliates include admission for two, member discounts on purchases made on the premises for concert and lecture tickets, and discounts in gift stores. Not all participating organizations offer all benefits.
- A personalized Smithsonian membership card.
You can access this new benefit online, over the phone, or by mail when you join or renew your Dennos Museum Center membership today. If you’re a current member and would like to add the Smithsonian Affiliate Membership upgrade, please call us at 231-995-1055 or email our Operations Manager, Megan Heator at mheator@nmc.edu. Upon receipt of our members’ names and payment, Smithsonian Magazine will automatically generate member magazine subscriptions and membership cards in 4–6 weeks.
On behalf of all of us at the Dennos Museum Center, thank you for your continued support of our vibrant arts community. Attending events and purchasing memberships to our arts organizations is the single best way you can continue to support the arts as we look forward to post-COVID-19 operations. I hope you will take advantage of all of the terrific arts and culture opportunities in northwest lower Michigan this summer, particularly as venues continue to open up and expand in-person access.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
