I often tell people that the museum cannot really compete with the beaches in our area. On a sunny, 80-degree day, the fact remains for almost everyone — the sand and waves beckon. Given our climate where eight months out of the year can find most shorelines inhospitable, we are forced to narrow our focus during these summer months and make the most of it. Who can blame us?
Eventually, the streak of sunny days must come to an end and nature takes its course. Rainy weather means finding something else to do beside sunning and swimming. Suddenly, the shops, malls, arcades, and museums seem a bit more crowded. In fact, you are almost guaranteed a busy day at the Dennos Museum Center when it is raining. I bet I could look at a visitation chart from any given year and tell you when it was raining.
On a couple of recent rainy days, our visitation tripled and quadrupled over comparable sunny days. And given the last 18 months of staying home and safe distancing, it was all that more remarkable for our front of house staff and volunteers. Thankfully, with a 55,000 square foot building it is difficult to truly reach capacity. So even when there are 50 or more people in the galleries enjoying one of the seven temporary exhibitions on view, there is plenty of space for everyone.
Until Aug. 15, the museum is host to “Resilience: African American Artist as Agents of Change,” along with three different exhibitions from Michigan-based artists Rufus Snoddy, Russell Prather, and Tom Parish. You can also visit “Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, or see work from Tusen Takk resident artist Nishiki Sugawara-Beda. In addition, the Milliken Auditorium cases are installed with the Clyde and Patricia Risdon Collection from Tok, Alaska.
As I noted, we know when it will be busy. We can prepare. But here is my challenge to you: consider visiting the museum on one of those sunny days. You will not be disappointed in the picturesque views through the floor-to-ceiling windows, let alone the magnificent art on display. And even better, you might just have a space all to yourself. That is a rare and expensive prospect these days in Traverse City, at the low cost of $6 for adults and $4 for children. And we have plenty of options to gain free admission as well, which you can find on our website at dennosmuseum.org.
Rain or shine, we are open Wednesday — Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
