The 2022 Northwest Michigan Regional Juried Exhibition closes on May 29.
Given the almost 400 works submitted and 94 juried in, we receive a lot of feedback from visitors — positive and negative. Our guest juror, Vera Grant, had a tough task of reviewing every submission and creating a vision for the exhibition that aligned with her opening statement about artists and their response to the pandemic. The results speak directly to the diversity of approaches and techniques that represent the 37-county region’s artists. The exhibition features 83 artists, with media ranging from charcoal, watercolor, and acrylics to aluminum, wood, fiber, and more.
Awarded Best-in-Show by Ms. Grant, Kevin Summers’ sound sculpture, “Michigan Shoreline,” has perhaps drawn the most conversation and debate. An assemblage of found natural and household objects, the sculpture is composed of driftwood, a fan, and various electronics from the mid-20th century. The work creates a droning sound that mimics the lakeshore, like waves of water that infinitely repeat. Though the artistic practices of assemblage and sound integration have been around for generations, the sculpture clearly surprises many guests viewing the exhibition. And there is often one refrain in response: “I don’t get it.”
This response is not without reason. Met with something that is not a painting on canvas or a stone carving, many a museum visitor mutters the phrase, “I don’t get it,” and moves along on their way. Ms. Grant spoke to this recently during a virtual conversation with the artist, an excerpt of which is available on the museum’s YouTube channel. As a practicing curator, even she had to spend more time with Summers’ work to try to understand and appreciate what she was seeing and hearing. Ultimately the sculpture struck her in such a way that she awarded it the top prize.
Grant and Summers continued discussing this theme of “not getting it,” and came to similar conclusions. It is perfectly OK to not understand art upon first encountering it. The key is in the moments following: what does one do next to allow the opportunity for understanding? For Summers, he met briefly with a group of children in the gallery and asked them to gather in front of the sculpture’s fan and listen to the sound with their eyes closed. Within seconds, one child exclaimed, “Oh, it’s the beach!”
For the museum, it is these kinds of interactions that drive all that we do.
We work with and in our community to bring a variety of expressive artforms to Traverse City, and sometimes the art challenges expectations.
Be open, take a moment, and you can appreciate a lot of different kinds of things, not just art.
The next time you visit, try to find something that surprises you and stops you in your tracks. Start with, “I don’t get it,” but give yourself a little time and you may realize it is your favorite work in the galleries.
