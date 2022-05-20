Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.