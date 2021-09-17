When I was a senior in college, I woke up (early) each Saturday morning and drove 100 miles to my internship in downtown Chicago. I had a pretty good system down: a full tank of gas, rolls of quarters for tollbooth payments (electronic tolling wasn’t really widespread yet), a parking permit for the garage, and my shiny new Field Museum of Natural History intern badge to get me into the office area.
My internship that semester was to assist with color photographs of the Field Museum’s Japanese sword guard collection (a web search for “tsuba” will lead you to these highly ornate objects). But before I was rushed off to my photo booth in a high security storage area, I was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of general storage — vast catacombs of flat files, storage racks, and cabinets housing anthropological artifacts and objects from around the world. Much of the antique wooden shelving that housed those delicate treasures looked like they were as old as the Field Museum itself!
Fun fact: Curious numbers of artifacts were bagged and labeled “ARSENIC” in big bold lettering. The staff explained to me that many organic objects like textiles, baskets, and wood carvings were once treated with arsenic in the early 20th century to ward off insects and pests. This offered protection to the object, but it was clearly a poor choice for human health. I also realized at that moment that I had a lot to learn about collections management and preservation.
All of this is to say that hundreds of thousands of objects were clearly not on display in the Field’s enormous exhibition halls. Like most museums, getting 3-5 percent of the total collection on display at any given time is a pretty common metric. And like most museums, the Dennos is certainly not alone in that average.
So what about the remaining artworks, artifacts, and masterpieces hidden from public display? Online access to collections can help bridge the gap and provide better access for students, researchers, curators, and the public. At the Dennos, this effort is already well underway, thanks to a brand new online database system that launched this past summer. We hope you will check it out sometime soon and explore the nearly 800 Inuit works on paper available in our collections. You can access the online system by visiting: dennosmuseum.catalogaccess.com
On behalf of all of us at the Dennos Museum Center, thank you for your continued membership and support. We are proud to steward a high quality art collection that directly supports our mission: “build community, spark conversation, and inspire change.”
Best wishes for a happy and healthy fall 2021.
