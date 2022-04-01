Like many families in the 1980s, we had stacks and stacks of color photographs, slides, and polaroids sitting in boxes and paper photo sleeves. I’m not sure when it was, but my mom sat down one day and decided to organize the family photo collection into half a dozen “magnetic” photo albums with the sticky glue on the backside that hold photos in place.
She also painstakingly wrote captions on small slips of paper and affixed them under the photos so we’d remember the critical “who, what where, when” for each family memory. I enjoyed flipping through the albums and adding new images when we got them developed at the pharmacy.
But to be perfectly honest, time has not been kind to those sorts of archival solutions.
Having inherited these yellowing and brittle photo books recently, it’s now up to our family to come up with new ways to preserve these photographs for our son. Thankfully my collections management background comes in handy for situations like this!
With a collection of over 3,000 works of art, the Dennos Museum Center — like all museums — has its fair share of preservation challenges. Similar to the photo album example, we have numerous works on paper that have been mounted, prepared, and preserved in an almost countless number of ways. Our most recent challenge was an early 1960s Inuit stonecut print on paper by Mary Pitseolak (born 1931). Titled “In the Night Sky,” the print was likely glued to matboard with heat-activated drymount tissue sometime in the 1960s or 1970s for professional framing.
However, the acids in the glue and the low quality backing board accelerated the deterioration of the artwork over time.
To make matters worse, a window mat was glued over the artwork and torn off at some point in the past —removing a significant amount of artwork with it.
Fast forward to 2021 and “In the Night Sky” finally got its chance to travel to Oppenheimer Gallery in Chicago for professional conservation. Thanks to the generosity of our members, donors, and supporters, the team at Oppenheimer peeled the print from the old glue and backing board, washed the print in a chemical bath to remove yellowing and staining, deacidified the paper with yet another chemical bath, and finally backed the thin print with a new sheet of Japanese mulberry paper to strengthen it. They also touched up some of the previously damaged areas of the image.
Taking care of our collections is just one of the many “behind the scenes” activities that we manage each day at the Dennos Museum Center.
Our team takes pride in preserving the past for future generations to study and enjoy. And as always, thank you for supporting this important work — there are many more artworks “waiting their turn” for a trip to the conservator someday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.