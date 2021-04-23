April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month and like all of our museum peers, we have missed our volunteers dearly this past year while doing our best to keep them safe.
From front desk staffing and store associates to tour docents, concert ushers, and gallery attendants, volunteers are an integral part of operations at the Dennos Museum Center. During any given year, we are fortunate to host over 100 volunteers and interns who donate thousands of hours of their time to help build community, spark conversation and inspire change.
We only recently started welcoming volunteers back for day-to-day activities, and we cannot wait to get back to full capacity when it is safe to do so. Some volunteers are signed up for front desk shifts while others are helping us inventory and photograph hundreds of artworks on display in the exhibition galleries. As we move into summer and, hopefully, a safer situation with COVID-19, we look forward to welcoming volunteers to serve as gallery attendants, tour guides and more.
Any time we ask one of our volunteers why they volunteer, it often comes down to their passion for learning. As a museum, we offer the opportunity to spend time with people and objects in unique ways, all of which inevitably brings joy and surprise to every volunteer no matter what role they play. Many of our volunteers definitely enjoy sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm with our visitors regularly, but also point out all that they learn as the highlight of their day.
It might surprise you to know that the Dennos Museum Center’s 55,000 square feet is staffed by a small but highly talented crew of just six full time employees. Like many smaller museums, each staff member wears multiple “hats” — climbing ladders, leading tours, writing grant applications and installing artwork all in a single day is typical for many of us. Volunteers play a vital role in the museum’s day to day life, often working side by side with professional staff to nurture and sustain the museum we all love and enjoy.
Best of all, volunteers and staff learn and exchange ideas together in an effort to support and continually improve this very special place.
If this sounds like something you or someone you know might be interested in, you can learn more about volunteering at your community museum and making a difference by visiting our website: dennosmuseum.org/support/volunteer or by calling 231-995-1055. Regardless of whether you volunteer, visit, or simply enjoy the wealth of digital offerings available on our social media channels and website, we are grateful for your continued support and engagement with the arts.
