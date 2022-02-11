The best visitor reactions almost always come from one segment of our visitorship. Hint: it’s not museum experts, art historians or avid museum-goers.
Imagine an individual with a highly refined sense of seeing, interpreting, and “reading” the world around you through pictures and visual imagery. You might think I’m describing a marketing professional or an art teacher — and those are good guesses — but it’s not who I have in mind. Rather, these individuals look at the world differently because their brain hasn’t quite made the full cognitive shift into a world that, quite often, prioritizes reading and writing over visual literacy. These are our youngest visitors, and they are some of the best guides, critics, and conversationalists to have with you at any art museum.
I remember leading a large group of students through Boston-based artist Nathalie Miebach’s exhibition of sculptures the first time I worked with her in 2015. Elementary students at the nearby school had just completed a unit on meteorology, and they were visiting Nathalie’s exhibition of beautifully intricate woven sculptures. Her work starts with scientific data (meteorology and natural disasters) and translates data points into woven sculptures that both capture the imagination but also tell us a story beyond static charts and graphs.
One student, a rather shy boy who was clearly trying to contain his excitement, came up to me after the group discussion we were having and said, “I’ve learned more today than I have all year.” I know that’s not a true statement of fact, but I did hear what he was articulating — “I understand what this artist is showing me about weather patterns and storms. I see the way art and science can complement one another rather than simply living in their own silos.”
Whether or not you have a younger child in your life, I hope you will take some time to see Nathalie’s new work at the Dennos before it comes down on May 29. At one point during our four-day exhibit installation marathon, eyes glazing over and feet sore from standing on ladders all day, she shared with me that this is the largest number of wall installations that she has ever shown at once — so don’t miss out!
While you’re at the museum, I hope you will also take time to enjoy the creative talent of our regional artists on display in the 2022 Northwest Michigan Regional Juried Exhibition. Juried by independent curator Vera Grant, the exhibition features 94 artworks from 83 artists, with media ranging from charcoal, watercolor, and acrylics to aluminum, wood, fiber, and more. In Vera’s own words: “... looking to the regional artists of Northwestern Michigan for inspiration and reflection, we may take sustenance in their wide-ranging traditional, innovative, and deeply wrought responses to this unprecedented year. By gathering their exemplary works together and sharing them in exhibition at the Dennos we may all directly engage in the strengths, reflections, and aesthetic joys of our intricately bound arts community.”
Finally, a solo exhibition of paintings, collage, and sculpture by local artist Del Michel is on display near the Milliken auditorium, celebrating Michel’s prolific career as both an artist and long-term member of the faculty at Hope College. Round out your visit by seeing Shape and Color: Black Artists from the Dennos Collection, and help support our efforts to highlight underrepresented artists in our community and across the state.
Thank you for supporting our community’s museum as we seek to build community, spark conversation, and inspire change. As always, we hope to see you soon at the Dennos Museum Center. For the latest on hours of operation, membership benefits/renewal, upcoming concerts, and more, please visit dennosmuseum.org.
