I grew up in the Chicago suburbs during my high school years. It was a wonderful place to call home in the late 1990s, and it offered an almost unlimited number of things to do — from sports and concerts to museums and cultural events, there was always something new to explore.
One of my biggest teenage challenges during this time was learning how to navigate the complex toll road system in an era when handfuls of quarters and dimes still dominated the toll booth plazas.
That was perhaps the not-so-wonderful side of living in the Windy City as a 15-year-old with a driving permit. I’ll spare you the details, but I definitely remember a moment when I threw all of the change I had in the car out the window and missed the toll collection bucket completely. That was not a fun experience for me or the line of cars behind me.
But if you get past the labyrinth of toll roads (or better yet, just ride the train), there are a wealth of museums to enjoy in and around the city. And perhaps one of the best reasons to join or renew your membership at the Dennos Museum Center is the wealth of travel perks you gain when you’re away on a short Chicago vacation or even enjoying sunny Florida during the winter months.
Thanks to an extensive network of partnerships, the Dennos Museum Center offers a multitude of benefits to our Trailblazer members. In addition to unlimited admission to the Dennos, you also gain admission to several thousand museums through the Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM) and the North American Reciprocal Museum Association (NARM).
Most recently, we are proud to announce our latest member benefit through the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). ASTC reciprocal benefits will soon extend to all Dennos Museum Center Trailblazer members and above. This unique benefit offers free admission to a number of large museums in the Chicagoland area.
A few of the participating ASTC member museums include: Adler Planetarium, the Field Museum of Natural History, and the Museum of Science and Industry. Just show your Dennos Museum Center digital membership card when visiting, and two adults and several children receive free general admission.
Please call to confirm with each venue before visiting, as ASTC “Travel Passport Partners” can and do change from time to time.
This new member benefit is a terrific deal that more than pays for your Dennos Museum Center membership during a weekend trip to Chicago (or any other major city, for that matter).
Best of all, you gain free admission and your critical membership dollars support exhibitions, programs, conservation, and so much more right here at home.
And in case you missed it, the Dennos Museum Center was honored with joining the Smithsonian Affiliate program back in 2021.
Smithsonian membership can be purchased at any time or added to your membership when you renew with us. All of the benefits associated with Smithsonian and ASTC perks can be found on our website by visiting us here: https://www.dennosmuseum.org/support/info/index.html.
As always, we hope to see you soon at your community museum. Our friendly team of staff and volunteers is happy to share all of the new membership benefits and fill you in on our current and upcoming exhibitions and programs.
The Dennos Museum Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New summer exhibitions are on view now and include: Environmental Impact II, The Lure of Niagara, Green Intentions, World Without Ice, and new selections from the Dennos Museum Center’s world-class Inuit Art Collection.
