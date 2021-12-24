Sometimes the most important work of a museum is the work that you don’t even see as a visitor. When you visit museums across the country, conservators, collections professionals, and registrars are hard at work preserving some of the most precious cultural treasures in our nation’s history.
After all, somebody has to keep an eye on the US Constitution, masterpieces by the likes of Kehinde Wiley and Georgia O’Keeffe, and the more than 400 freeze-dried space foods that were never eaten but remain preserved at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (and yes, that really is true!).
Like other museums across the country, the Dennos Museum Center takes its duty to preserve, protect, and interpret artwork for future generations very seriously. After all, building and maintaining a collection of objects is what truly sets a museum apart from galleries and other cultural centers.
We were incredibly fortunate to receive nearly $50,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services earlier this fall to cover the costs of four new oversized painting racks.
These new storage units will greatly improve and expand existing collection space at the museum.
Of the 301 grant applicants, only 60 were selected, including the Dennos Museum Center, to receive funding.
“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper.
“IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”
The Dennos Museum Center cares for nearly 3,000 works of art in its permanent collections and has committed to expanding resources for appropriate care and preservation over the past two years.
The new oversized painting racks will provide the largest artworks in the collection with a new home.
In addition to improving preservation and access, the Dennos is also working to make its collections fully accessible online.
Generous funding from the Art Bridges “Bridge Ahead Initiative” in 2020 helped to support software upgrades, including the replacement of a 10-year old database system with a new web-based service.
After nearly a year of collections work by volunteers and staff, the museum’s 2021 summer intern from Carleton College helped inventory collections and digitize over 800 prints from the Inuit art collection. The first phase of our online database project can be found online at dennosmuseum.catalogaccess.com.
So the next time you enjoy a visit to the Dennos Museum Center or any one of our nation’s 33,000 museums, I hope you’ll take a moment to appreciate the care and work that goes into preserving our nation’s past.
After all, it really is someone’s job to make sure those Apollo 16 cherry bars manufactured by the Whirlpool Corporation remain preserved for future generations to study!
