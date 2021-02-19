TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will close its laundry facility that serves nine hospitals and several physician offices and clinics.
Munson Support Services Laundry plant manager Teresa Avery confirmed that the plant is closing and said not all employees will be displaced.
Avery declined to comment further.
Munson will support those impacted by laundry’s closure and will help them find other opportunities within the healthcare system, Mark Deponio, senior vice president of system services said in a press release.
It is not known how many people are employed by the laundry as Munson did not release that information. It is also not known when it will close.
Munson is joining West Michigan Shared Hospital Laundry in Grand Rapids, which provides laundry services for Spectrum Health, Trinity Health, Bronson, Holland Community, Lakeland and Mary Free Bed hospitals, according to the press release.
The Grand Rapids laundry processes six times the linen as Munson Healthcare annually and offers greater protection against service interruptions than the current model, the release states.
“As Munson Healthcare has grown from a single hospital to a regional system, we need to ensure each of our entities has reliable linen service,” Deponio stated in the release.
Deponio could not be reached for comment.
The Munson-owned laundry service, located on Hughes Drive in Garfield Township, was established more than 30 years ago. According to information online, the 25,000-square-foot plant is the largest health care central laundry in the northern half of Michigan.
