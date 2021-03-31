TRAVERSE CITY — A new Michigan State University study threw another log on the fiery debate over the state’s third-grade reading law.
The Read By Grade 3 law, which was passed in 2016, stirs up a lot of emotions when discussed inside and outside of education. Highest on the list of issues is the law’s retention requirement for third graders who are a grade level or more behind their peers in reading.
The law has been argued over for several years and garnered a great deal of media attention.
“If retention goes away, all of this talk goes away,” Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said.
The discourse isn’t likely to stop anytime soon after the MSU study said early childhood literacy has improved each year since 2016.
With no testing data available from the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic school shutdowns, MSU researchers relied on interviews and surveys as well as student and teacher records. Researchers surveyed state legislators, teachers, principals, superintendents and literacy coaches to gauge the law’s effectiveness.
Data showed third-grade student achievement improved each year since the law was put in place, although researchers said they could not “definitively attribute” those gains to the law. Educators credited increased literacy supports identified and required in the law, such as small group or one-on-one reading, literacy interventions, increased reading instruction time and monitoring assessment progress.
Petz wasn’t quick to give the law any credit for those improvements, arguing instead that every educator is concerned about their students reaching certain standards before they leave their classroom — with or without a piece of legislation.
“From the outside looking in, it probably feels really good for the legislative body and the lawmakers who voted for it,” Petz said. “But this doesn’t change the way a teacher is teaching.”
Some who supported retention felt it was used effectively as motivation for schools to take early literacy “seriously.” Those opposed said retention does more harm to students already “underserved by the public education system.”
Ashley Troy, the director of teaching and learning at Northwest Education Services, did not fall one way or the other on the debate. She said the law emphasized how important support systems are for students and encouraged using proven curriculum to make sure students are assessed correctly and provided with the appropriate interventions.
The guidance is helpful, but some felt retention was a distraction.
“It definitely heightens the sensitivity around it,” Troy said.
The majority of educators said retention caused stress in the school community, and few believe that retaining third grade students will improve student literacy. Most district superintendents surveyed indicated that retention would be done on a case-by-case basis — if at all.
Ellen Keen, a literacy specialist at Leland Public School, is not fan of retention, but she said the threat of such an action placed a greater importance on intervention before third grade. Students not reading at grade level by third grade are proven to struggle academically moving forward, Keen said.
The focus needs to be on the earlier grades and not holding back third graders, Keen said. Retention cannot be used as a punishment.
“There is often this perception of, ‘Oh, they’ll get there,’” Keen said. “But this has made it clear that interventions are important. If we can intervene early, it is going to be a lot more effective than if we were to intervene in the later grades.”
Educators worry about the learning loss some students suffered when the pandemic forced schools to close, particularly those students who struggled academically before the shutdowns. Several studies of the “COVID slide” have shown those students lost anywhere between two to four months of reading gains.
That dip could be more stark for kindergarten through second-grade students.
Data released in February from Amplify, a collaborative that creates curriculum and reading intervention programs, showed kindergarten reading readiness was down 20 percent from a year ago. Forty-seven percent of kindergartners and 43 percent of first graders were classified as “well below benchmark” as compared to 28 percent and 26 percent, respectively, last year.
State lawmakers recently introduced legislation that would pause the Read By Grade 3 law and its retention for a second straight year in light of the pandemic, citing that educators and students should not be punished for events outside of their control. With that debate still up in the air, school districts are playing it safe and following the requirements of the law.
