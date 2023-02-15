TRAVERSE CITY — Michiganders have been shaken by another mass shooting close to home.
A gunman killed three students at Michigan State University and critically injured five others Monday night. The suspect later died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Monday’s tragedy comes just 14 months after the shooting at Oxford High School, in which four students were killed and seven more were injured.
The violence left parents, students and alumni reeling as people and their community suffer in the wake of the tragic losses.
Jon Trudeau of Petoskey said his son, Jake, was on campus at the time. He was able to shelter-in-place in his dorm room and was not harmed; afterward, he and his friends said they were fine.
Jake is a junior at MSU who was in the elevator in his dorm building on his way to the IM East building to attend an intramural basketball game when both he and his parents received an alert about gunshots being fired on campus. Jake was able to turn around and go back to his dorm, which was guarded by police officers, for the rest of the evening, his father said.
Trudeau and his wife, Angie, stayed up until 1:30 a.m. to watch the situation play out and make sure police caught the suspect. “I know I fell asleep, but I’m not sure my wife did,” he said.
They, like many other parents and loved ones of students on campus, were immediately concerned when they first heard about shots being fired. They were thankful they were able to make immediate contact with their son and relieved he was unaffected.
On Tuesday, Trudeau said he talked about the incident throughout the day at work. Some of his coworkers have kids at MSU, too.
What happened on campus Monday doesn’t make him feel differently about the school, and he didn’t think that it would have any impact on his son’s feelings about the school either.
But Jake is coming home for the next week, his father noted, since he does not have classes until Monday.
In Leelanau County, Sheriff Michael Borkovich said he “breathes green,” and that his son was a pitcher for MSU’s baseball team.
“At no time ever is there a reason to go and kill anybody, I don’t care what he said his motive is,” Borkovich said. “My heart goes out to our nation, and the good people in it.”
For a lot of alumni, the news about the shooting can be particularly difficult to cope with.
Emma Smith, a licensed professional counselor with Child and Family Services, said it’s normal for people with a connection to a place that has just experienced a tragedy like this one to reflect on their own personal connections to that place and put themselves in the students’ shoes.
“Just imagining the trauma of being in that situation, even if you’re not in that situation, I think is totally normal and to be expected to consider, “What would that have been like for me?’” Smith said. “That’s empathy.”
That kind of thinking can become harmful if people fixate on it. But, in the first few days after an incident like this, reflecting and connecting with others can actually be a helpful coping strategy for people who feel this inexplicable violence hit very close to home, she said.
At a time when gun violence happens everywhere — from concerts to supermarkets to houses of worship, the anxiety it breeds can be difficult to manage. Smith said she encourages her clients in counseling to focus on factors they can control and even channel their fears and frustration into activism, if they think that would help.
“The gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation, and in our state, it affects all of us,” Smith said. “And not only is it allowed, but it’s expected and it’s necessary to feel those feelings of sadness, anger, rage, frustration.
“All of those feelings are necessary and important because they are feelings that spur change.”
As for parents of students who were on campus during the shooting, Smith said it’s important to neither exaggerate nor minimize students’ feelings about the shooting. Whether a student feels traumatized or not, parents should follow their lead, validate their feelings, actively listen to them and match their feelings when talking about the incident.
Local law enforcement officials said they participate in active shooter trainings on a regular basis.
“We have regularly scheduled trainings throughout the year,” Traverse City Police Department Lt. Steve Sivek said. “Ever since Columbine, that’s pretty much been the norm.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis to call or text 988 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor.
