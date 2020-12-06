MCBAIN — A 41-year-old man who sent threatening letters to health care workers fired shots inside his apartment Sunday as police attempted to negotiate a surrender, officials said.
"We've been here since very early morning, he's armed, we've deployed gas and that's when the shots were fired from inside the home," said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
In mid-November the man sent a 32-page letter to the home addresses of doctors and other health care workers who had been treating him, Carroll said.
On Nov. 23 the man sent the same professionals an email expressing dissatisfaction with his course of treatment and threatening to kill them and their families, Carroll said.
"He gave a deadline of Dec. 5 at midnight and that's what led us to respond when we did," Carroll said.
The building where the man lives — a series of small apartments connected to one another — has been evacuated, Carroll said, and the man has been provided with a cellphone.
"We've got an open line, we're trying to talk with him, although communication has recently been cut off," Carroll said. "At this point we're still hopeful we can negotiate a surrender."
No injuries of either law enforcement or the man have been reported, Carroll said.
