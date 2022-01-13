LANSING — Results of an independent traffic study released by the Michigan State Police show what civil rights groups and racial justice advocates say they have known for years — people of color are more likely to be pulled over for a traffic stop than white drivers.
African American and Hispanic drivers were also “significantly” more likely to be searched and arrested after the traffic stop, the study by Dr. Scott Wolfe, a Michigan State University associate professor of criminal justice, found.
This comes as no surprise to community leaders like Rev. Wendall Anthony, a Detroit pastor and national board member of the NAACP.
“You are leading a system which is rooted in traditionalism,” Anthony told MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper, during a press conference Wednesday. “It has a particular culture that the officers enjoy — it’s a culture that has not often embraced every ethnic and every race. And we all know that.”
Anthony’s comments came near the close of the half-hour press conference where Gasper announced results of the study, commissioned voluntarily by the MSP, after an internal review of traffic stop data raised troubling questions.
“After analyzing data from 2020 the research team found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by MSP troopers,” Gasper said. “On behalf of the entire department I pledge immediate action to identify and enact solutions.”
One of those solutions are more body cameras, which Gasper said all troopers who interact with the public will be wearing by the end of the year.
About 250 body cameras are now in use by the MSP, Gasper said; by the end of the year the agency will add about 1,600 more, he said.
The study was completed in October and it was unclear why results were not released until Wednesday, though Gasper pledged action.
“Michiganders deserve unbiased policing, transparency and accountability from their state police and that’s what they’re going to get,” Gasper said, adding that the results were not aimed at any individual officers.
Future action by the agency would seek to determine the cause of the disparities, Gasper said.
For now, he’s beginning a five-point plan, including use of body cameras, hiring a consultant to review policies and suggest systemic changes, making more data available to troopers, adding training and launching a statewide listening tour, to address the findings.
“African-American drivers were significantly more likely than white drivers to be searched or arrested after traffic stops,” the study found. “There was mixed evidence regarding whether they were less likely to receive a citation than white drivers.”
The study analyzed not just traffic stops, but traffic crashes — both at-fault and not-at-fault — and included a component of “veil of darkness” methodology — meaning, it’s harder for police to determine a driver’s race when its dark outside.
In the daytime, traffic stops were 33 percent more likely to involve an African American driver, for example.
The highest disparities were found in MSP districts 1 (Lansing area), 2 (Detroit), 3 (Bay City, Saginaw, Flint and the Thumb) and 5 (Paw Paw) the study found, while fewer or no disparities were found in Districts 6 (Grand Rapids), 7 (Gaylord and northwest Lower Peninsula) and 8 (Upper Peninsula).
The records for District 7, however, do not square with reports previously shared by those in the Hispanic community, with the Record-Eagle.
And Father Wayne Dziekan, who works within the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Gaylord, previously said local and state law enforcement’s use of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents for so-called translation services caused fear and frustration.
It was dashcam footage from a 2018 traffic stop by an MSP trooper near Traverse City, where border patrol agents were called to check the identification of a lawful permanent resident, that a civil rights group used to introduce their exhaustive report on racial profiling by police in traffic stops last year.
The Michigan office of the American Civil Liberties Union’s 54-page report, “The Border’s Long Shadow: How Border Patrol Uses Racial Profiling and Local and State Police to Target and Instill Fear in Michigan’s Immigrant Communities,” was released in March.
And showed border patrol agents ranged far from 100-mile enforcement zones near borders, and effected traffic stops with impunity, sometimes in conjunction with local and statewide law enforcement.
Wolf said he only looked at MSP traffic stops and only those conducted in 2020 — a year when borders were closed for months at a time and the state reported seasonal workers were disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
“We focused on only one year of data that has the most reliable tracking of race and ethnicity within the drivers stopped by MSP troopers,” Wolf said, when asked about the difference between what his study found and what locals and the ACLU reported.
“So the information you might be asking about is going to be really difficult to look at historically, because of the lack of data on the ethnicity of the driver,” Wolf said.
The ACLU asked MSP to begin recording data on driver race and ethnicity in 2017, which the agency did, Gasper said.
“We look forward to having additional conversations with the ACLU regarding this report,” Gasper said. “We will continue to operationalize our plan and make sure we’re doing what we can to understand the disparity and reduce it as much as possible.”
Anthony, as well as Rev. Dr. Daniel Moore, senior pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce VP Omar Cuevas and Tene-Ramsey, field director for The Black Slate in Detroit — MSP advisors — all credited the MSP for a willingness to address the report’s findings.
“Racial disparity in policing is real,” Moore said. “I am glad to see the Michigan State Police and Col. Gasper are taking this head on, and I will work with them to deliver the high standard of law enforcement that everyone deserves.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel also credited the agency for taking the initiative to commission the study and address its findings.
“Col. Gasper’s commitment to addressing these findings is also a commitment to leading by example,” Nessel said in a statement.
“All law enforcement agencies should be willing to examine their practices in an effort to improve their relationship with the people they serve—effective public service cannot be reached without constructive reflection.”
The full report on the study, “Michigan State Police Traffic Stop External Benchmarking: A Final Report on Racial and Ethnic Disparieties,” is available on the MSP website.
