MCBAIN — A 41-year-old man accused of sending threatening letters to health care workers died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police, officials said.
"No civilians were harmed, that's one good thing we can report," said Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Responding officers also were unharmed, Carroll said.
The man died at 5:10 p.m. Sunday inside his apartment as police attempted to negotiate a surrender, Carroll said.
MSP troopers and the emergency response team had been on site since before dawn in response to information investigators gathered in an ongoing investigation, officials said.
In mid-November the man sent a 32-page letter to the home addresses of doctors and other health care workers who had been treating him, Carroll said.
"He apparently did not agree with the course of treatment and the medical recommendations from doctors and others," Carroll said, adding the man had been treated by more than one physician.
On Nov. 23 the man sent the same professionals an email expressing further dissatisfaction with his course of treatment and threatened them and their families, Carroll said.
"He gave a deadline of Dec. 5 at midnight and that's what led us to respond when we did," Carroll said.
The building where the man lives — a series of small apartments connected to one another — had been evacuated, Carroll said, and the man has been provided with a cellphone.
At noon Carroll reported the police had an open line and were trying to speak with the man and negotiate his surrender when the man stopped communicating.
After police deployed tear gas into the home several shots were fired, though apparently no one was injured at that time. Carroll told a Record-Eagle reporter he remained hopeful negotiators could talk the man into surrendering.
Hours later members of the MSP's response team approached the apartment and that is when the man died by suicide, officials said.
MSP investigators were still on scene Sunday night and Carroll said an autopsy will be ordered as part of the investigation.
