SUTTONS BAY — A controversial proposal that was a late addition to the May 11 Leelanau County Commission Executive Session agenda may have violated the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
The proposal, which asks for the creation of both a finance and human resources department within the county, is the focus of an investigation by the Michigan State Police.
Brought forward by Republican Commissioner Rick Robbins and approved along party lines, the proposal includes the hiring of two new directors to head the departments.
Empire resident Jay Johnson, who was watching the livestreamed May 11 meeting, became suspicious at the actions of the normally “penny-pinching” Republican board members and contacted county Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell requesting that a complaint be filed.
“It was quite obvious to me that somebody had been talking about this beforehand,” Johnson said.
While the proposal itself had very little in the way of detail, Johnson said it was clear to him that Robbins had help writing the detailed motion that was approved by Robbins and Republican commissioners Will Bunek, Debra Rushton and Melinda Lautner.
The OMA says that all decisions by a board must be made at a meeting open to the public and that all deliberations regarding that decision shall take place at a meeting open to the public. If board members use telephone calls to come to a consensus, that “round-the-horn” decision-making process violates the OMA, according to the OMA handbook.
Jennifer Dukarski, an attorney with the Michigan Press Association, said board members using email to come to a decision also violates both the spirit and likely the letter of the law, though email is not mentioned in the handbook.
A public official who intentionally violates the OMA may be found guilty of a misdemeanor and may have to pay damages of up to $500.
County Administrator Chet Janik said he was interviewed by the MSP and said commissioners and Clerk Michelle Crocker have been or will be interviewed in the ongoing investigation.
The late addition to the agenda came with no documentation and no paperwork, something that the three Democrats on the county board — Ty Wessel, Patricia Soutas-Little and Gwenne Allgaier — all questioned at the time.
“That causes concern,” Janik said on Thursday. “That’s not the way things end up on the agenda.”
The new departments were the topic of much discussion at two Committee of the Whole meetings this week, with the three Democratics saying they are confused as to why the new departments are needed. On Wednesday the board voted to take a look at the proposal during budget talks that start in mid-July.
Wessel expressed frustration that the plan does not identify any problems, doesn’t say what it hopes to accomplish and has no input from Janik or from Crocker, whose departments currently handle finance and HR duties.
Robbins has only said he is looking at the future as the county is growing and needs to have the departments in place.
“We haven’t talked about the problems,” Wessel said. “I don’t have any idea what the problems are ... I am totally confused and I’m also feeling like a couple of people are driving this process and it’s unfair.
“We’ve got to start acting like we’re a board of commissioners and not a middle school debate team.”
Earlier in the week Wessel brought up a 2019 incident in which Crocker took Sheriff Mike Borkovich to task for using a county credit card to make unauthorized purchases, including tokens he likes to give to people and waterproof camera bags for the marine patrol division. Borkovich has said Crocker is interfering with his running of the Sheriff’s Department.
Commissioners who support the proposal say that the clerk has too many duties, is racking up overtime and that Crocker works long hours, often coming in on the weekends. None have said the work is not getting done and commissioners who don’t support it point to the excellent audit the county’s finances consistently receive.
Janik on Wednesday presented an alternative staffing proposal to the board that he says will ease understaffing in the clerk department. His plan will cost about $90,000 per year, rather than the $250,000 to $280,000 he estimates the new departments will cost.
His proposal included adding an administrative assistant to the clerk’s department, hiring a secretary/receptionist to take over some of the frontline duties in the administrator’s office, and enhancing a position in his office to add human resources duties and to act as a liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
That position is occupied by Laurel Evans, who is classified as an executive assistant. Janik said Evans, who has a bachelor’s degree, is well-qualified and already does many of the HR duties, as well as attends meetings and does the minutes for the Parks and Rec board.
Janik said he has made no secret of the fact that he is retiring in less than two years and at that time the county board could specify it is looking for a new administrator with finance or HR experience.
Lautner said Janik’s proposal is not the direction the board has been talking about taking and does not address the problems the county has been having, though she did not specify what those problems are.
Rushton said the county needs to look at the bigger picture and would like to see a comptroller replace Janik when he retires, prompting at least one board member to Google what a comptroller is. Rushton would also like to hire a certified HR person and an assistant for the board.
Soutas-Little said she liked Janik’s proposal because it looks at how the county can be more effective and efficient without growing government in a big way.
