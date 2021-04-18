TRAVERSE CITY — Merging interests may smooth the road for equitable state transportation funding for northern Michigan school districts.
Traverse City Area Public Schools administrators, board members and advocates called for a change in how transportation costs are funded. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s current budget proposal does not include a category for transportation, but those costs are likely to be a part of both the House and Senate proposals.
John Roth, the Republican representative from Michigan’s 104th district, represents Traverse City and the interests of TCAPS.
Roth spoke Wednesday with Rep. Brad Paquette, who chairs the School Aid and Michigan Department of Education Budget Subcommittee. Roth said he left that meeting feeling confident the House proposal will push for adequate and equitable transportation monies for all Michigan K-12 school districts.
“I think we’re going to get them the money,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s a done deal or guarantee it, but I bent (Paquette’s) ear and he’s receptive to making that happen.”
The House has been a problem in the past in regard to transportation funding, Roth said. He expects Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City), chair of the school aid appropriations subcommittee, will also push for a change in the funding formula to include transportation costs.
The issue in the formula, Roth said, is that it looks at student density instead of total square miles. TCAPS is a unique district in the size of its student population and its geographical footprint. TCAPS is one of three districts covering more than 250 square miles. The others are Gaylord Community Schools and Cadillac Area Schools. None receive funding for transportation despite the miles bus drivers log each school year.
TCAPS spent $5.2 million, or about 5 percent of it’s annual operating budget, on transportation this fiscal year. Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, estimated adding state transportation funding could bring the district another half million dollars. That would more than cover the district’s diesel fuel costs, which average about $400,000 each year.
“That’s significant,” Thomas-Hill said.
TCAPS has been a longtime advocate for equitable state funding. When the School Finance Resource Collaborative came out with the results of its study and recommendations for how school districts should be funded in 2019, TCAPS officials took issue with its approach to transportation costs — a flat per-pupil rate of $973.
Former TCAPS trustee Pam Forton said at the time that a flat rate would only widen the equity gap between the lowest- and highest-funded districts.
Yet the problem still remains largely ignored, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said. Transportation costs need to be included in the Title I formula, which provides additional per-pupil funding for at-risk and special education students, English language learners and those in poverty.
“There’s been a failure to address (transportation),” VanWagoner said. “For a district of our size, I know some downstate that spend a fraction of what we do. Northern Michigan districts are the ones left holding the bag.”
TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said the district not receiving such funding is “abnormal.”
A push from legislators in Lansing would be “huge for TCAPS,” Newman-Bale said.
“But this is also long overdue,” he said. “(Equity) is not something that’s going to be solved over the course of a year or one budget or one piece of legislation. It is going to be a continued narrowing of the gap.”
