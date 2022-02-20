OMENA — Leelanau dark sky advocates plan to take their message on the road in 2022. The grassroot effort engages property owners and local governments in the movement to reclaim Leelanau Peninsula’s night sky heritage.
“Our mission is to preserve the natural night sky which promotes human health, and to make people aware that artificial light has an effect on our world, wildlife, birds and even plants,” said Phyllis Rebori, co-chair for Leelanau Energy’s Dark Sky Committee.
The 13-member all-volunteer group is a standing committee of Leelanau Energy, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting renewable, efficient energy.
The committee broadens its reach this year from Northport and Leelanau Township to Suttons Bay, Empire, Glen Arbor and other Leelanau Peninsula communities.
The group’s trifecta approach incorporates education, collaboration and inspiration. Initiatives strive to increase understanding of light pollution and how outdoor lighting can enhance safety by reducing glare and directing light where needed — and to awaken people to celestial beauty.
“We can’t go change lights, but we can give people a reason to change their lights,” Rebori said.
She reported that committee outreach will build on what it has achieved since forming in 2018. Collaborating with local government, the group helped secure funding allowing Leelanau Township to replace lighting at the Fire Hall and Township Hall with lighting aligned with dark sky goals.
It was instrumental in aiding the Omena U.S. Post Office in adopting a dark sky-friendly lighting plan and also aided the Village of Northport and Leelanau Township in developing resolutions supporting for Dark Sky Standards.
The committee, members of the International Dark Sky Association, partners with both public and private property owners in reducing light pollution. It aided Tom’s Food Market and Deep’s Corner Store in Northport in upgrading parking lot lighting to new dark sky standards.
Rebori said converting lighting to dark sky standards is not necessarily expensive. It can start by switching from bulbs producing white or blue light to those producing warmer glows. Another step is to install fixtures directing the flow of light to where needed, rather than projecting light outward.
Businesses may find adopting new standards requires a significant investment but they produce long-term savings. Leelanau Energy reports low wattage and warm, yellow bulbs can save as much as 70 percent in energy costs.
Committee co-chair Jane Gale, a Village of Northport trustee, said the organization is seeking opportunities to assist in funding additional local conversions.
Gale reported that the group is currently involved with staff at Grand Traverse Lighthouse at Leelanau State Park in creating an exterior lighting inventory and will provide guidance in upgrading lighting supporting night sky preservation. The group also supports an ongoing lighting upgrade project at Northport Marina.
Leelanau dark sky presentations address groups in the past ranging from Families First to Northport Lions.
Going forward, volunteers will continue to operate informational stations in downtown Northport during weekly Farmers Market and maintain an informational display at the village Visitor Center. Gale said volunteers intend to support any Northport Arts Association future “Enchanting Night Sky” celebrations, as it did previously.
Inspiring dark sky preservation awareness grows one star gazer at a time. Gale said community libraries are natural partners in the effort. The advocacy group will initiate new connections at peninsula libraries in 2022, sharing light pollution facts and opening eyes to the joys of bight sky viewing.
The committee engaged new night sky fans when it helped launch a library telescope program in 2021. The initiative partnered the committee, Grand Traverse Astronomical Society and Northwestern Michigan College’s Jerry Dobeck, Enerdyne of Suttons Bay, Leelanau Township Library and Suttons Bay Bingham Library. The program provided telescopes for check-out allowing patrons to explore the cosmos.
“The telescope lending program has been so popular in the library and fosters interest in astronomy, enough so that we ordered more books for our collection on the topic,” said Cora Schaeff, interim director for Leelanau Township Library. She added that the heightened interest in night skies resulted in equipment wait lists throughout last summer.
Anyone interested in learning more about dark sky preservation or in volunteering with the Dark Sky Committee may contact leelanauenergy.org.
