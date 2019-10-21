BELLAIRE — Terry Starr's attorneys don't plan on waiting for a jury to decide their client's fate.
The defense team for the suspended Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent seeks to reverse a decision levied in 86th District Court in hopes of a dismissal.
Jonathan Moothart, Starr's co-counsel, said Monday a pre-trial motion will be filed with the 13th Circuit Court in Antrim County to quash Judge Bob Cooney's Sept. 19 ruling that there was enough evidence to provide probable cause to bind the case over for a trial.
"We expect to be able to argue those same issues about whether or not the case should have been bound over at the preliminary examination," Moothart said. "Our position on that was pretty clear from the beginning."
Starr has maintained his innocence from the beginning, but he remains charged with two felonies — one count of false report of a felony, one count of intentional false report of child abuse — and one misdemeanor count of falsely and maliciously accusing another of a crime. Convictions on the felony charges carry up to four years in prison. The misdemeanor has a max sentence of one year in prison.
Michigan State Police investigators claim Starr, in January 2018 when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids, sent a batch anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute felony criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student in 2013.
Don Passenger, Starr’s attorney, argued in September that the charges hold no water because no report accusing Travis of criminal sexual conduct was ever filed with law enforcement and that Adult Protective Services deemed there was no basis for investigation into the matter.
Cooney disagreed with Passenger’s assumption and said the letters themselves, some of which ask for the recipient to take the matter to “authorities,” provided cause for a false report to be made and an investigation to be opened. Cooney also said the opinion of the state's handwriting expert, who said it was "probable" that Starr addressed the envelopes the letters were in, was enough to serve as probable cause as well.
Starr's defense team provided their own handwriting expert who outright eliminated Starr as the possible author of the envelopes, yet Cooney said the determination of the dueling testimonies is best left as a "jury question."
A motion to quash the bindover often is used to challenge the district court's jurisdiction, and a successful motion often results in the complete dismissal of the criminal case. Starr will have to wait as that all plays out.
"We're still waiting on vindication, and that's what we want — complete vindication," Starr said. "But I also want truth and justice. I was hoping it would be finished by now, but it isn't. So now, whatever it takes to get truth and justice."
Starr remains on unpaid leave from Kalkaska Public Schools while his future is up in the air. He has received an outpouring of support from people in Kalkaska and Elk Rapids, something he said is "very humbling."
"We couldn't be more thankful," he said. "It's a difficult situation, but when you have people who care as much as the people out there have expressed, it certainly helps you walk through it."
A trial will be set for a later date.
