Most U.S. Workers Took an Inflation Pay Cut in 2021

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning, with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.