BELLAIRE — Attorneys in an ongoing election-related lawsuit who have wrangled frequently over discovery procedures and timing, were at it again in the 13th Circuit Court on Friday.
Attorney Matthew DePerno had filed objections to the language in court orders filed by opposing council, Erik Grill of the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
DePerno represents Bill Bailey of Central Lake Township, who is suing Antrim County, accusing the county of election fraud and of violating his constitutional rights.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 23; Judge Kevin Elsenheimer has several times agreed to extend deadlines for each side to complete discovery, which includes taking depositions of witnesses spread over four states.
Grill represents Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, after she successfully filed a motion in December to intervene as a named defendant in the case.
“The order that was proposed was more broad, sweeping,” DePerno said, of an order submitted by Grill regarding additional discovery.
One of DePerno’s objections was overruled by Elsenheimer; two other issues the judge agreed to read through opposing orders, make a determination and sign or modify one or the other and enter it into the record.
“As far as why there wasn’t a time to respond included, its because the court didn’t say anything about that,” Grill said. “I would have happily added something about that if Mr. DePerno would have contacted me but that’s not what happened. So.”
Elsenheimer agreed to modify the proposed orders to expect responses in 28 days, after asking for agreement on timing, “so we don’t have to come here again.”
The case was filed after early election results released by County Clerk Sheryl Guy mistakenly assigned about 2,000 votes cast for former President Donald Trump to then-challenger Joe Biden.
Guy acknowledged human error caused the mistake which was corrected before the vote was certified, but assertions mounted about the integrity of the county’s Dominion Voting Systems machines in claims repeatedly disputed by the company.
Earlier this month, Grill filed a motion for summary disposition, asking the judge to dismiss the case.
Attorney Haider Kazim, who represents Antrim County, filed his support of the motion, while DePerno filed a motion to adjourn that hearing.
A remote hearing where the judge will listen to arguments on whether he should grant a hearing on summary disposition is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
