TRAVERSE CITY — More details were given about the blighted property on Supply Road where 164 dogs were found.
The property, owned by Raymond Roy and Mary Feagles, had been cited for blight but when officials arrived to clean it up on Friday, they found dogs inside junked cars, shivering in the 9-degree weather, their water frozen solid, their leashes frozen to the ground and the bedding in their kennels soiled, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brian Giddis.
After Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called, a veterinarian, he said, determined the dogs were hypothermic. Mary signed a consent form to move forward with the search, it was discovered that the inside of the home was dimly lit with feces on the floor, and the floor was soft, with several holes in it, resulting in the Grand Traverse Health Department condemning the dwelling.
It took four and a half hours to remove the dogs on Friday, the deputy's report continued, which had fleas, parasites and dental disease.
On Friday, 162 dogs were removed: 126 from the inside of the house, 36 outside. There were 32 dead dogs, both inside and outside of the house. The cleanup crew also found two dead dogs during the weekend in a dog food bag, where other dead dogs were also found, as well as in buckets. One dog appeared to be shot. Five dogs, after they were rescued, had to be euthanized for their poor condition.
Before the cleanup, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies arrested the husband, Raymond Roy on Jan. 25 on suspicion of threatening to shoot anyone who set foot on his property. Kyle F. Attwood, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, said Raymond Roy, 72, will appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in front of 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney.
Raymond Roy may also be charged for cruelty for 25 or more animals, Attwood said, but it was unclear if both arraignments would take place at the same time.
Giddis said on Monday that charges are also being explored against Mary.
Giddis said this kind of situation of blight and animal abuse and neglect seems like a cycle. Sometimes, it's dogs, sometimes horses, sometimes cats or other kinds of animals, he said, and that every situation is terrible.
"But, it just seems like, it’s not just a one and done, and this probably won’t be the last time we see something like this. It’s just the sad fact that these things happen,” he said.
East Bay Township obtained a court order against the Feagles last January to clean up their property when they did not comply with cleaning it up themselves, which Beth Friend, East Bay Charter Township supervisor, said had several unlicensed and unregistered vehicles, campers and trailers. The township attempted cleanup in September, which was delayed because of the suspected threat.
Upon arrival at 7:53 a.m. on Friday, the township officials, accompanied by the Sheriff's Department deputies, was surprised to find 164 dogs on the property.
Cherryland Humane Society, the humane society assisting with the dogs' rescue, accepted $21,031 in donations on their Facebook page for extra-large puppy pads, surgical gloves and surgical gowns for the dogs' care. And, people are still donating.
They said, in their Facebook statement, that they will be closed to the public temporarily and are asking people to set donations by the door.
Preston Taylor, East Bay Township zoning administrator, said the township was able to get all but one vehicle off the blighted property during the weekend. He also said he thought 50 vehicles was a safe number of vehicles the township removed.
Taylor said he thinks he will get the official count on Tuesday, but aside from the two vehicles assigned to both homeowners, he said he thinks the township removed five campers or motor homes, five motorcycles and about 40 trucks and cars from the property.
He said the township's estimate was a little bit lower than that, about 20 to 30 automobiles, when they got the court order.
“We were close. We knew that there was — certainly, the property was non-compliant, due to those vehicles were not registered, insured or could run down the road. We knew that there was a number of those. But again, based on limited ability to see, we couldn’t — we didn’t know exactly,” he said.
