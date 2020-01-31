TRAVERSE CITY — Money once set aside for a new street in Traverse City will instead help loop the Boardman Lake Trail.
Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority members voted 4-0 Thursday to reallocate $900,000 to the trail, authority board Chairman Gary Howe said. Both the Boardman Lake Trail and a road previously envisioned between Eighth and 16th streets were included in the brownfield plan as public projects. But a previous city commission — on which Howe sat — decided the idea wasn’t worth the cost.
That came after years and years of public discussion, Howe said. The road was supposed to alleviate traffic, but projections showed it would just create another busy street with no relation to any new development.
“So just the return on investment wasn’t there for the amount of energy it needed as well as, how does it integrate into Eighth Street,” he said. “That was never at the time, I think the public and the city commission weren’t really satisfied with any of the options.”
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Director Anne Jamieson-Urena said the ability to transfer funds from one public project to another allows for flexibility.
It’s an administrative change involving amounts within what was originally approved for the brownfield plan, so it doesn’t need a vote from Grand Traverse County or approval with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Jamieson-Urena said.
The move comes as Traverse City, county and Garfield Township officials reckon with higher-than-anticipated costs to build the trail, as previously reported. City commissioners in July rejected bids to build the extension’s first phase, from 14th Street to Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center.
Unit prices from those bids show the entire project is likely to cost $7.5 million, about $2 million more than previous estimates, as previously reported.
That prompted project partner Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails to seek more funding, including the brownfield bucks.
There’s more than $3 million in brownfield funds earmarked for the project, documents show. A web of other funding sources, including state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation grants and $800,000 from Garfield Township, aim to pay for most of the rest.
Julie Clark, TART Trails director, said the move is exciting and thinks the money will help finish a trail that will reflect community values.
There’s still a funding gap her organization is looking to fill, she said. That could include TART raising even more funds and Garfield Township chipping in more. She’ll ask the township’s Parks and Recreation Commission to support giving $200,000 more to the project at their Monday meeting.
The city will seek more bids April 3, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.