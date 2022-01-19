TRAVERSE CITY — Seventeen signs commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. were stolen over the weekend at Ashton Park in Traverse City.
Traverse City Area Public Schools set up a series of StoryWalk installations on Saturday meant to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Grade, Traverse Heights, TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis and Ashton Park. During the weekend, as MLK day approached, the 17 signs that made up the entirety of the installation at Ashton Park were stolen.
The StoryWalks are paths guided by laminated signs that depict pages of books so that students, parents and community members can walk the paths and read the books.
The missing signs at Ashton Park depicted the pages from the book, “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes. The other StoryWalks depicted pages from the books “I Have a Dream” illustrated by Kadir Nelson, “The Last Stop on Market Street’’ by Matt de la Peña and “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry.
TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith said it is “impossible to know” the reasons someone stole the signs at Ashton Park.
“It could have been related to a number of reasons,” Smith said in a text message. “The other stories were not touched.”
Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis said the signs likely were stolen between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. The police department is currently looking for leads, and does not have any suspects.
The individuals found responsible for the theft could be charged for larceny of property, Gillis said.
During the past year, TCAPS has dealt with issues around race in its district in its schools and board meetings.
In April 2021, Traverse City high school students engaged in a mock slave auction over Snapchat. During the summer that followed, the TCAPS trustees spent months writing, debating and revising a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging resolution before approving its fourth iteration.
Northern Michigan E3, a local anti-racism task force, hosted other events during the weekend to celebrate King’s legacy and collaborated in creating TCAPS’s StoryWalks.
Marshall Collins, who is part of Northern Michigan E3 said that while he was “disheartened” to hear about the StoryWalk signs being stolen, he was not surprised. He said he has seen and heard of people’s Black Lives Matter signs in their front lawns be vandalized or stolen.
“It didn’t surprise me … because there’s people out there who disagree with what we’re doing,” Collins said. “But when it comes down to it, this is about the students, this is about families and this is about community.”
The incident shows that there still is work to be done in TCAPS and the community, Collins said. He said he hopes TCAPS fully supports the work teachers and students are doing “in the realm” of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Collins added he hopes TCAPS reinstates its Social Equity Task Force soon, of which he was a member last year.
“I think it’s important that we still, to this day, acknowledge Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and realize that there’s going to be some setbacks, but it’s going to be how we respond to those setbacks to push us forward,” Collins said.
After hearing that the signs had been stolen, TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said he reached out on behalf of the board to offer assistance to reinstall new signs.
“I think you rush to the conclusion that someone did this because of race,” Newman-Bale said. “And that’s my biggest fear.”
Newman-Bale said could not comment on whether the board will do anything in response to the incident, since he cannot discuss board procedures with other members outside of meetings. However, he said his board likely will not shy away from this issue.
“We’re not going to hide anything and try and sweep anything under the rug,” Newman-Bale said. “We take it very seriously and want to be part of change, which only comes through dialogue and highlighting such issues.”
In the aftermath of the signs being stolen, Collins said he was happy to see that many people reached out and offered to help put up new signs. Overall, he said, the community had a good time commemorating MLK’s legacy.
“I don’t want this one negative piece to take away from all the great things that happened in our community this past weekend,” Collins said.
Northern Michigan E3 hosted a Freedom Walk for MLK day and a fundraiser with Right Brain Brewery to support TCAPS libraries in expanding inclusive children’s book offerings Saturday. On Monday, Building Bridges with Music presented a collaborative musical event featuring Motown groups for MLK day.
The StoryWalk was reinstalled by TCAPS Elementary Library Coordinator Stephanie Luyt on Tuesday, Smith said. On Sunday evening, Luyt put together new signs for the StoryWalk at Ashton Park.
The StoryWalks will be up until Jan. 21.
