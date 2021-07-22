OLD MISSION — One hundred-fifty years ago Mission Point Lighthouse and its keepers began a lifesaving legacy for ships sailing West Grand Traverse Bay. The fifth annual Michigan Lighthouse Festival honors the Traverse City historic sentinel’s service August 6-7.
Situated at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, the lighthouse helped guide as many as 200 ships a month through the dangerous waters during the peak sailing ship era, according to Lighthouse Friends.
“It was a special time in Michigan History,” said lighthouse manager Ginger Schultz. “People (keepers) worked hard for low pay to save lives.”
In 1881 Captain John Lane and his wife Sarah became a part of Mission Point’s Legacy. The couple took over as keepers to ensure the beacon remained lit allowing ships safe passage. Its Fresnel lens powered by whale oil was seen for 13 miles.
John Lane, the third of seven Mission Point keepers, died in 1906 leaving Sarah to help break the glass ceiling for women first responders by becoming Mission Point’s first and only woman keeper. Some attribute her with a dozen or more saves during her tenure.
“Sarah was dedicated. She did everything, including all the physical work after he passed,” Schultz said.
Mission Point lighthouse lit in 1870 was decommissioned in 1933. It stood abandoned and vandalized until 1948 when Peninsula Township purchased and restored the structure. The lighthouse began its second life in 2008 as a historic attraction.
“I really believe this lighthouse is an icon for Traverse City,” Schultz said.
Event organizer Marge Ellenberger said about 100 lighthouse fans are expected to attend the festival kickoff dinner Friday evening at Turtle Creek Hotel in Williamsburg.
“The festival honors the historical aspect of what lighthouses have done for the State of Michigan and the ships that sailed the Great Lakes,” she said.
Program highlights include a living history performance by Joe Smith interpreting the life and contributions of Augustin Fresnel, inventor of the Fresnel lens. The lenses provided a beacon seen by ships as far as 20 miles from shore.
“He had a desire to improve the lives of others and came up with this technology used in lighthouses,” Smith said. “Who knows how many lives he saved.”
Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Michigan and Detroit Symphony Orchestra Trumpeter William Lucas also share his talent during a presentation of his audio-visual “Lighthouse Fanfare.”
“People appreciate lighthouses for the symbol of what they represent,” said Laura Johnson, past president of Old Mission Historical Society. “It puts them in a different frame of mind.”
On Aug. 7, National Lighthouse Day, the public is invited to free celebrations at Mission Point Lighthouse, one of only 39 Michigan lighthouses regularly opened for public viewing. Vendors present include representatives from other Michigan lighthouses, lighthouse book authors and artisans. Giveaways are courtesy of Peninsula Township.
Visitors to Mission Point may enjoy self-guided tours for a glimpse of the keeper’s life at the turn-of-the century. Other on-site attractions include the historic Hessler Log Cabin, miles of trails and a sandy beach.
Register at Michiganlighthousefestival.com for the dinner and program. Cost is $75 per person.
