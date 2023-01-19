TRAVERSE CITY — A 36-year-old Traverse City woman, who was reported missing Tuesday, was found dead Wednesday.
Local authorities said Grand Traverse Metro search and rescue teams found Tristan Dostal’s body in the woods of the Brown Bridge Quiet Area, which was her last known location. She was not on any of the trails, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office source.
Authorities say they are still investigating the death, but there is no indication of foul play.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported to the public that she had been found, but didn’t give out any further information.
Her mother reported her missing late Tuesday after finding she had left her phone at her home and her wallet in her car, according to reports.
Search teams worked throughout the night Tuesday and the morning Wednesday.
