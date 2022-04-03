INTERLOCHEN — It was an icy Sunday in January 2018, when “Anne” looked out her front window, hoping the weather wouldn’t make her late for church, and recognized a man in a coat and sneakers, walking straight into the wind.
The man was a close family member of Anne and her husband, “Paul,” who’d been released that day from Grand Traverse County’s jail, after serving 90 days for a domestic violence conviction.
“He didn’t stop at the house, he didn’t even look up, he just walked around the subdivision looking lost and I just felt so sad and worried for him,” Anne said.
The man, 27, lived with the couple when a 2017 family gathering went awry, court records show, he shoved someone down, damaged another family member’s car, threatened to kill anyone within earshot, then hid in some nearby woods.
Anne and Paul are not the couple’s real names — they agreed to speak to the Record-Eagle on the condition their identities not be used, citing the ongoing stigma surrounding mental illness.
Officials in government, health care and social services spoke on the record and corroborated information the couple provided.
One of those, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Penny Morris, said her family has known Anne and Paul for more than two decades.
“She has tried so many avenues to get help and all those avenues have just hit a wall,” said Morris, who also serves on Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority’s board. “This is classic ‘missing the mark’ in our system.”
During a series of interviews with the Record-Eagle, Anne said she and her husband, both 72, have asked for help from what Anne calls “all the systems” — legal, court, medical, social service — but so far, no one has provided a temporary respite, let alone a long-term solution.
For more than four years, the couple has balanced concerns for their own safety — the man is sometimes volatile, Anne said, and exhibits behaviors they do not understand — with their love for him and their hope he may someday seek treatment.
“So far it has been impossible to help him when he won’t admit he has any kind of problem,” Anne said.
Anne said for years she has worried “something bad” was going to happen and, on Saturday it did.
Nowhere to go
Anne and Paul recounted how their family member forced his way into the house at 3:30 a.m. and punched Anne in the throat. A 911 call brought sheriff deputies who used a Taser on the man.
“This is not a good ‘I told you so,’” Anne said.
Paul, who recalled happier times of fishing on Green Lake when their family member was a boy, agreed.
“We wanted him out of here, but we wanted him to get help, to get treatment,” Paul said.
Court records show two previous domestic violence charges in 2013 and 2015 were filed against their family member by a romantic partner and later dismissed.
After his last stint in jail, Anne said she and Paul told their family member he’d have to find somewhere else to live, and he did.
An acquaintance offered his spare room in a home near Grawn and Anne said she recalled feeling both relieved and proud he’d accomplished this task.
Only to be told by neighbors the prospective roommate died of a drug overdose.
“He looked so pale and gaunt and defeated and we just felt so down for him,” Anne said.
Their family member, who Anne said declined to be interviewed by a reporter, has lived in their detached garage ever since.
The couple provided him with food, clothes, chewing tobacco — all of which he accepted, coming into the house several times a day to eat, shower and use the bathroom.
They also provided him with opportunities for conversation — which Anne said he either declined or ignored.
The couple were taking precautions — they dead-bolted the door to their house nearest the garage at 11 p.m. every night, for example, and whoever went to bed last locked the bedroom door.
Their family member could still get outside but they didn’t think he could get into the house.
System failure
When Anne said she has asked for help from “all the systems,” she listed Northern Lakes, Grand Traverse County Probate Court, law enforcement, private attorneys, medical doctors and the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A Northern Lakes staff member initially told Anne the family wasn’t in “imminent danger” so it was likely a judge would not sign an evaluation order, Anne said.
After Morris and two NAMI representatives — Kate Dahlstrom and Toni Stanfield — intervened Northern Lakes’ then-crisis director, Nancy Stevenson, went to Anne and Paul’s house.
“She tried to talk with him through the garage door, but he was having none of it,” Anne said. “She said there was help if he would agree to receive it.”
Stevenson filed a petition with the probate court, seeking to have the man evaluated for competency and picked up by law enforcement if necessary, Anne said, but Judge Melanie Stanton declined to sign it.
“I have a pretty dim outlook of the court system,” Anne said. “I lost a lot of hope when Judge Stanton denied that order.”
Stevenson has since left Northern Lakes, Stanton retired in December and neither could be reached for comment; Jennifer Whitten, appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to serve out Stanton’s term, was sworn in earlier this month.
There is some subjectivity in how probate court judges interpret Michigan’s Mental Health Code, including the definition of “imminent danger,” and Anne said after Saturday’s arrest, she began working on a petition to file with the new judge.
HIPPA’s unintended consequences
Because a former Northern Lakes staff member filed the original petition, Anne said she and Paul were not allowed to read supporting documents, as that would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
HIPPA became law in 1996 and was designed to give patients more control over their private medical information.
HIPPA was supposed to strike a balance between privacy and access to care, but Anne said the strict privacy rules interfere with a family’s efforts to seek care for someone they love.
Their family member lives in their house, they feed, clothe and care for him as best they can, they spend $50 every two weeks on his chewing tobacco, make sure his room stays warm, hold their tongues when he throws their food in the trash or puts their luggage and tools outside in the rain, yet they’re not allowed to know what’s in his medical records.
He has no health insurance, receives no Social Security disability or Medicaid, received no stimulus checks because he hasn’t filed a tax return in several years, Anne said, and may be too ill to work or assist in filling out official paperwork.
If he has a diagnosis, Anne and Paul do not know what that diagnosis is, what medication he may have been prescribed in the past or what medication might help him now.
That is all protected information, HIPPA law states, Anne and Paul’s family member is under no obligation to share it with them. Without a court order, they can’t access it, even to provide help.
Dahlstrom, an advocate for improved mental health services, agreed its a problem.
“HIPPA has a way of isolating families and paralyzing the healing process,” Dahlstrom said.
Law enforcement limits
Anne said she understands why law enforcement, until Saturday, hadn’t been able to help her family.
The few times Anne or Paul previously called 9-1-1 was years ago — once when their family member stood outside staring at the side of their shed for several hours, another time when he tried to “herd” Anne out of the house.
Officers arrived quickly, she said, but couldn’t do much.
“Every time they’d come out, talk with him, not be able to do anything and then leave, he’d be emboldened,” Anne said.
Sheriff Tom Bensley said his officers receive eight hours of mental health training, and work with Northern Lakes staff, but unless someone is breaking the law or there’s a signed petition or warrant, they can’t take legal action.
“If our officers go there and he’s not suicidal, has not made any overt actions, and doesn’t want to talk, we can’t force him,” Bensley said. “But the issue here is the safety of these (family members) and I can understand their frustration.”
Bensley suggested Anne and Paul call Adult Protective Services, a state agency, responsible for protecting all the adults in the family, not just those with symptoms of a mental illness.
Anne said she has considered doing that, but hasn’t because she wants her family member to receive care — even if he has to be forced into it — and expressed concern that might not be a priority for APS.
Eviction is no solution
The couple said they’ve also spoken with a private attorney about eviction — the law says anyone is considered a tenant after living in a location for six months — but that option also has problems.
After an eviction notice was posted on their garage door, their family member would have 30 days to vacate before law enforcement could be called, and Anne said she has concerns about what could happen in the meantime.
“He’d see that notice and be madder and meaner than he is now,” she said. “Would he burn our house down? Destroy the garage? I really don’t know.”
A more dire problem has kept Anne up at night — the prospect of her family member becoming homeless.
One of the people Anne and Paul reached out to for help was Ryan Hannon, street outreach coordinator for Goodwill Inn, a temporary shelter for those without secure housing.
Hannon said he talked with the couple years ago, and said he cautioned them their family member could die if he lost his housing.
“In these situations with people with significant mental health issues, if they don’t recognize they have an issue, or are not willing to get the help, oftentimes something bad has to happen before a petition can be put in for an involuntary pick-up,” Hannon said Tuesday.
Late Saturday, Anne and Paul exchanged phone calls with NAMI leaders and Northern Lakes staff, working together to come up with a plan.
Anne and Paul watched out the window of their home, surrounded by family photos of happier times, and worried their family member would be released from jail and show up on their doorstep.
Anne said she draws strength from her faith in God, and from what she’s learned from NAMI about mental illness.
“I have three prayers for him,” Anne said, of her family member.
“First, that he’s saved and knows Jesus Christ as his lord and savior. Second, to heal his body, mind and soul. And my third prayer is to unharden his hard heart.”
