TRAVERSE CITY — The driver of a tractor-trailer apparently went straight when they should have curved to go through a new roundabout at M-37 and Blair Townhall Road.
The northbound truck was stuck in sand in the center island and had to be towed out, said Capt. Randy Fewless with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's office.
Fewless said he's not sure what caused the truck to go awry, only that it was dark and drivers are not yet familiar with the new road construction.
The incident took place at about 5 a.m. Monday and had some folks speculating on social media whether the one-lane roundabout is too small.
James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman, said the M-37 roundabout is being built to the same standards as all roundabouts in the state. The center island is surrounded by a poured concrete apron designed to let tractor-trailers and larger vehicles get through.
Lake said he went to the construction site on Monday after the incident and said there was no damage to the island and traffic was moving smoothly.
"Once they were able to get the semi out work was able to resume," Lake said.
The nearly $9 million Michigan Department of Transportation project is rebuilding six miles of M-37. It includes widening the road to add a turn lane and adding two roundabouts at the intersections of M-37 and Vance and Blair Townhall roads.
Work is still being done at the Blair Road intersection; work at the Vance Road intersection has not yet started.
Construction is being done by Rieth-Riley, with the project estimated to be done by mid-November.
Team Elmers, an excavating contractor with big rigs seen almost daily on area roads, is located just north of the new roundabout. Tonya Wildfong, communications director for Team Elmers, said she agrees that people need to get used to going through roundabouts.
"When they first go in it's a learning curve for anyone that's driving," Wildfong said.
Two-lane roundabouts, like those on M-72 in Acme Township, are designed for larger trucks, but tractor-trailers should be given a wide berth as the trailers sway outside their lane.
The rule is that other drivers should not move through a roundabout next to a large truck, Wildfong said.
"When you're traveling through a roundabout make sure you're giving trucks room so they have the ability to maneuver," she said.
Several roundabouts are planned for county roads, with one under construction at Hammond and Four Mile roads and two more planned for next year at the intersections of Keystone and Cass roads and Keystone and West River roads.
There may be more at the intersections of Hammond and Garfield roads and at Hammond and Three Mile if traffic studies warrant them.
Those projects are all under the purview of Grand Traverse County.
