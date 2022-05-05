TRAVERSE CITY — Red garments, each hung, flutter in the wind along M-22 in front of the Eyaawing Museum and Cultural Center — several dozen of them in different shapes, sizes and shades.
They serve as stand-ins for Native American women, and girls, who across the United States, and Canada are taken and/or murdered at unrelenting rates.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians are among several sovereign nations in Michigan gathering in remembrance of those taken from their communities.
In 2019 the U.S Senate signed a resolution designating May 5, as the “National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.”
Gov. Gretchen Whiter signed a proclamation last May to be observed as “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day” in the state of Michigan.
“We are a community of families, when one family is impacted, a whole community is affected ... it’s quite devastating,” said Scott Sholten.
Sholten is the peer specialist for GTB’s Behavioral Health Department, which is hosting its first annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Community Gathering to bring awareness to a local level.
Sholten, among other community advocates, describes the epidemic as a legacy that plagues entire Anishinaabek communities.
He said that GTB’s community is directly impacted.
“There is a lack of resources and information in the state of Michigan to fully understand the issue at large,” he said.
No one knows for sure the number that have gone missing, or have been murdered, because there has been no single source for reliable data, and the information that is there is often incomplete or inaccurate.
Indigenous women in the United States are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average, according to the U.S Department of Justice, with homicide being one of the leading causes of death for young native women (third for women aged 10-24).
After decades of grass-roots advocacy from Indigenous activists and victims’ families, federal and state governments have recently begun to take notice with task forces and legislation.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) launched a new website dedicated to investigating missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Native people around the country, the first of its kind offered by the federal government.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) states that in an effort in to close the gaps related to missing, murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP), the data base “allows tribes to collect better data on their missing persons, and provides a tool for sharing and comparing case information across jurisdictional boundaries.”
Data now includes whether a missing person has tribal enrollment or affiliation, whether a missing person was last seen on tribal land, and or whether a missing person’s primary residence was on tribal land.
Before the announcement made last December, no national database of missing and murdered Indigenous women, or people, existed.
According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, in 2016 there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, but only 116 cases were reported on the Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database.
It was pointed out by the report that the “actual number of urban MMIWG (Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls) cases are much higher than what UIHI was able to identify in this study.”
No agency was able to provide data dating to 1900 for the study conducted by UIHI. The oldest case UIHI identified happened in 1943, “but approximately two-thirds of the cases in UIHI’s data are from 2010 to 2018,” according to the report.
Michigan Attorney Holly Bird (San Felipe Pueblo/ Yaqui/ Apache/ Perépucha) said that there is a large number of cases of missing and/or murdered Native Americans in Michigan that have been hidden, unreported, even swept under the rug.
Bird has served as an attorney for 23 years, and a Tribal Judge for various tribes for over a decade, she commented on personal knowledge of cases in the state that have not been investigated, or taken seriously.
“There is a lack of foundational knowledge and outreach in reporting purposes,” she stated, in Michigan there isn’t a database specific to reporting missing and murdered Native Americans.
Trend data of AI/AN in March of 2022 Report by NamUs shows eight missing identified Native Americans identified as AI/AN
Bird commented that she has not seen any recent statistics for the state of Michigan, but knows this is not an accurate reflection of what is going on in the community, based on what she has witnessed first hand.
“Systems are not communicating,” she said and “there is a general lack of reporting” making it harder to to get an accurate idea of what is happening in Michigan.
She has previously expressed that the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women can be tied directly to the over-sexualization of Native women that began with colonialism, and continues to influence how law enforcement responds to Indigenous people.
“There is systemic racism, personal bias, and often a lack of understanding of jurisdiction in law enforcement when dealing with cases of MMIW,” Bird stated.
Bird is among other leaders in Anishinaabek communities, who have called for action to bring more awareness of the injustices that MMIW cases face.
As part of a DOJ pilot program, the Bay Mills Indian Community and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa released Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Tribal Community Response Plans May of last year.
Michigan is among the first of six pilot-program states developing community response plans in accordance with the U.S. Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative and the President’s Operation Lady Justice Task Force.
The project will help address and create a response plan for Michigan tribes that will follow FBI guidelines on how victim services, law enforcement agencies, and media can better report missing and murdered Native Americans in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.