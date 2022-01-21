TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a sign — of a good year, according to Traverse City Police Department’s Lieutenant Erich Bohrer.
Bohrer said the signs commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. that were said to be taken over the weekend at Ashton Park in Traverse City, were found in the woods on Thursday, after Willow Hill Elementary school officials called police.
Two Willow Hill Elementary students were walking on the sidewalk after dismissal between 3:45 and 4 p.m. on the west side of Ashton Park, when they found 19 laminated StoryWalk signs propped against a tree in the woods. The students then took the signs back to Willow Hill Elementary, then returned them back to Stephanie Luyt, TCAPS elementary library coordinator, who, police said, was very happy to get them back.
Minimal damage was reported to the signs. The metal base was bent on the signs but the owner was able to bend them back upon return. City police said one sign, was still reported missing. TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith later said they were all found.
Police said they do not have surveillance footage of that area. They said there’s a lot of foot traffic where the signs were found, but, so far, no evidence has resulted from it.
Smith said Ashton Park was “kind of like an extension of the school” where people go to hang out before and after school hours.
Bohrer said he thought it was likely someone put the signs there to find but also said police wouldn’t be looking into the situation further, because everyone was happy with the return of the signs.
“I don’t know why they were put there, who put them there or if they were put there for the kids to find or had they been there the whole time? Those are questions I can’t answer,” he said.
Smith said it was hard to assume negative or racist intent in regards to the incident but feels it has come across that way.
“It’s such a mystery. It’s like you don’t know. You just don’t know what the reason is. Was it just kids being silly? Was there a reason? Was there negative intent with it, was there not? It’s so hard to understand the motive behind it. And, it’s just as hard to not judge and put bad intention towards something that may have been not lead with any type of misunderstanding. Maybe someone thought — I don’t want to say garbage — but maybe someone thought they were cleaning the park? It’s just so hard to know what the rationale was behind the signs going missing and then for them to reappear,” she said.
Smith said Luyt replaced the signs on Tuesday, so now TCAPS has two sets. She said the district was made aware of the issue on Sunday and the signs were back up by Tuesday, and that the current plan is to keep the signs up until the scheduled date, which was Friday.
Smith said she hopes the community heals and learns from the experience.
“Obviously, I’m excited that they’re there and hopefully, it was some sort of prank more than anything untoward. But, we’ll see what they come up with,” Scott Newman-Bale, TCAPS board of education president, said.
Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Traverse City Police at 231-995-5150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.