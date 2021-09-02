HARBOR SPRINGS — In a race to get shovels in the ground before snowfall, the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians’ Natural Resources Department is hoping to meet their fundraising goals to be able to start construction for the Migizi Aviary Rehabilitation Center.
The facility will be the first tribal aviary and raptor center in the Midwest, and one of only eight nationwide.
Director of Natural Resources for LTBB Doug Craven said the first $200,000 of the estimated $707,000 total budget to start phase one of the Migizi Aviary project still needs to be secured.
The project is split into three phases; phase one will be the rehabilitation center for injured migizi (bald eagles), phase two will be the animal clinic and lab with space for birds that are in need of critical care. Phase 3 will be the public aviary and education center.
The three facilities will sprawl over 7,200 square feet on tribal land adjacent to their small-operation hatchery just north of Harbor Springs and will be equipped to admit sick, injured, and orphaned raptors, emergency surgery, intensive care for critical care, and outdoor enclosures for the continued rehabilitation and conditioning of the birds in their care.
For migizi that cannot be released there will be a permanent home that will provide an immersive forest experience along the heavily wooded property.
The project is a partnership between LTBB and former Wings of Wonder director and raptor rehabilitator Rebecca Lessard. Their plans for the tribal aviary sanctuary was announced shortly following news of Lessard’s retirement in November 2020.
Craven said that the aviary is unique because it’ll be the only one serving northwest Michigan and all of eastern Upper Peninsula, and the need for the rehabilitation center is vital because there are no other tribal aviary facilities east of the Mississippi River.
He said that over the last decade, LTBB Natural Resources conducted a number of migizi research projects that involve nest monitoring for reproduction tracking, blood work on the birds to monitor and track pesticides and contamination.
The tribe continued to rescue and rehabilitate dozens of bald eagles and other raptor birds but with Wings of Wonder no longer operating, there isn’t a center to send injured birds.
Bald eagles are protected under the migratory Bird and Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Despite this, and the rise in eagle populations in the area, the tribe has also seen a rise in the number of injured and dead migizi in recent years, Craven said.
Lead poisoning, car accidents and electrocution are some of the issues that bald eagles in the areas face, in addition to shrinking habitats and climate change.
For Odawa or Anishinaabe, migizi are highly regarded, as they’re said to be the communicator between them and their creator.
The tribe’s philosophy in their management has roots deeply embedded in the culture.
“There is respect and responsibility to speak up for migizi,” Craven said.
He also said that it’s important to spend time managing non-game or “culturally significant species,” like loons, fisher and pine marten and sturgeon, along with migizi.
Craven said it’s not just the department’s philosophy to focus such efforts on bald eagles but a community one that stems from a reverence to have respect for the animals and their relations to the natural world.
Funding for the Migizi Aviary Rehabilitation Center comes from LTBB tribal commitments, grants, and from other independent contributors. If the project is unable to break ground this year, Craven said he hopes to by next spring, after the frost.
